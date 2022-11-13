Prep football analysis: Sonoma County’s top seeds start title chase off right

The North Coast Section football playoffs kicked off this weekend with results that played out largely on script.

Sonoma County’s top seeds won and advanced — most pretty convincingly — to set up some high-caliber semifinal matchups next week.

Friday and Saturday also featured a few historical performances, a couple surprises and an ugly finish that could land a Bay Area school in hot water for the second time this year.

Let’s get into our breakdown of the opening round of the North Coast Section playoffs.

Few surprises

Cardinal Newman, Rancho Cotate, Windsor, St. Vincent and Analy, the five local teams seeded in the top four of their respective divisions, all advanced with relative ease.

In Division 5, No. 3 seed Analy had some trouble shaking a pesky No. 6 San Rafael, but ultimately held on for a wild 49-42 win.

The other four teams mentioned had an average margin of victory of 23 points.

All eight NCS brackets played out in similar fashion. As of Saturday afternoon, with three games still to play in the 64-game opening weekend, there were six wins by lower seeds — four of which were five seeds beating fours.

Hall, Pruitt make history

In the third quarter of St. Vincent’s 28-15 win Saturday over Hoopa Valley Mustangs senior running back Kai Hall became the all-time rushing leader in Redwood Empire history.

The previous record of 5,447 yards, set by Casa Grande’s Joe Trombetta, stood since 2005. Hall finished Saturday’s game with 124 yards to up his career mark to 5,473 and counting. Hall, who has Division I offers from Army, Navy and Air Force, also holds the Redwood Empire record for career rushing touchdowns with 71, another mark he set early this season.

The night prior, Rancho Cotate got a historic performance from quarterback Jacob Pruitt. The junior accounted for all seven of the Cougars’ touchdowns — three on the ground and four in the air — in a 49-14 win over Livermore.

The seven scores by one player ties the school record set by Jake Simmons in 2017 and is a new Rancho Cotate mark for a postseason game.

Aside from his seven touchdowns, Pruitt also completed 13-of-16 passes for 204 yards and ran for 115 more yards on eight carries.

Ugly finish at Windsor

The Jaguars coasted to a 41-15 win over visiting College Park to begin their NCS Division 3 title defense behind huge performances from quarterback Judson Anderson (375 passing yards, five touchdowns) and wide receiver Hayden Anderson (196 receiving yards, two total touchdowns, two interceptions).

The game, however, was overshadowed by what transpired in the closing minutes. Windsor head coach DJ Sexton said the game devolved due to College Park’s conduct in the second half. Sexton said he witnessed “cheap shots” and “scary-looking plays,” none more egregious than the final play of the game.

Windsor looked to kneel the clock out and end the game when a College Park defender came around Windsor’s offensive line and delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on backup quarterback Tyler Swanson, who had already dropped down to his knee.

Referees called the game at that point and Windsor eventually left the field with a police escort.

Friday was the first game that College Park had played with head coach Travis Raciti since he was suspended three weeks ago for an 84-0 win over Ygnacio Valley. Raciti did not respond to requests for comment Friday or Saturday by the Bay Area News Group.

Mt. Diablo Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Adam Clark issued an apology for the incident on Saturday.

“I take full responsibility,” he told the Bay Area News Group. “I am the superintendent. It’s my high school. My district. With that said, I want to send out my most sincere apologies to the young man who was hurt and to his family and to the fans and coaches and his teammates. That is not indicative of my expectations. Not indicative of what we stand for in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District.

Stacked semifinals

Here are the local matchups for the coming weekend:

Division 2:

No. 3 Rancho Cotate at No. 2 Campolindo

Division 3:

No. 2 Windsor vs. No. 3 American Canyon

Division 4:

No. 3 Cardinal Newman at No. 2 Acalanes

Division 5

No. 3 Analy at No. 2 Miramonte

Division 7

No. 1 St. Vincent vs. No. 5 McKinleyville

