Prep football analysis: Surprises, controversy amid league finales

The final week of the 2022 regular season was one for the books.

A few programs made history, while several league titles were decided in dramatic fashion and a few other teams with title hopes will look to rebound heading into the North Coast Section playoffs next week.

Let’s break down all the action from an exciting Week 11.

Controversy in NBL-Oak title game

Windsor’s dramatic last-second 14-13 win Friday over Cardinal Newman to clinch the NBL-Oak title was a milestone victory for the program. It was the first time Windsor has ever beaten Cardinal Newman and it’s the first league title for the program in over a decade.

And while it should be remembered as an epic clash of two of Sonoma County’s best teams — capped by a game-tying touchdown from Wyatt Morris as time expired and a game-winning PAT from Kailer Behrens — Cardinal Newman faithful will remember it for a few massive penalty calls that went against them in the second half.

The biggest, and one that’s already been scrutinized, dissected and discussed at length in the Newman community, is a pass-interference call on a defensive play by Newman junior Kaize Steverson.

Here was the final sequence leading up to the TD.



-6-yard run Judson Anderson

-Incomplete to a wide open Max McFerren

-And then on 4th/goal from the 4 with 4 seconds left, a PI call that gave Windsor one last chance. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/bNbB4J9eR6 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) November 5, 2022

His deflection, over the shoulder of Windsor receiver Joseph Smith with zeros on the clock, would have given the Cardinals a 13-7 win and a share of the league title. Instead, Steverson was flagged for interference, Windsor got one last play and made the most of it.

Here's the final sequence in the Cardinal Newman-Windsor NBL-Oak Championship game. pic.twitter.com/2eG9N2ky9f — Your Sports Network (@ysn365) November 5, 2022

It’s a sequence the Newman community won’t forget about anytime soon, and one the returning players will almost assuredly remember for next year’s meeting.

St. Vincent repeats in NBL-Redwood

The season-long favorite Mustangs repeated as league champs, defeating second-place Maria Carrillo 28-7 on Saturday to close out the regular season 10-0 for the first time in school history.

It’s also the first undefeated regular season for St. Vincent since it went 8-0 in 1988.

The Mustangs have been in the NBL for two full seasons and now have two league titles to show for it.

St. Vincent is a lock for the No. 1 overall seed for the Division 7 playoffs and appears well-poised to repeat as section champs.

VVAL goes to Vintage

The VVAL title race came down to the final two weeks of the season and finished with a familiar team at the top.

Vintage won its third title in the last four complete seasons as the benefactor of consecutive losses from league-leading Petaluma. The Trojans, the only VVAL team to beat Vintage this year, were 4-0 and atop the league race with two game left against Casa Grande and American but dropped them both to settle for second place.

All the Trojans can do now is try to look ahead to the NCS playoffs, where they’ll likely now have to hit the road for their first-round game next week.

Clear Lake holds on in NCL I

The NCL I race was dramatic to the very end, as the Cardinals rallied past Cloverdale 22-21 with a last-second touchdown to secure the league title outright.

Clear Lake established itself as the front-runner early on before things got interesting after a loss to Willits last week. A loss this week could have ended the league race with a multi-team tie at the top. Instead, the Cardinals sit alone at the top and will host a first-round playoff game next week.

Sonoma Valley, Roseland Prep on cusp

Friday night was also a big night for a few other teams.

Sonoma Valley got past Napa 28-21 to end the regular season at 4-6 overall. It’s the most wins they’ve had in a season since 2013 and it could be enough to get them into the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

In eight-person football, Roseland University Prep ended the regular season with their fifth straight win, a 22-14 victory over Potter Valley. The Knights finish the regular season at 5-4 overall, winners of five straight, and tied Tomales for the NCL III title.

What makes this even more notable is that RUP has only had a football team for three seasons. It began its program in 2018 before a two-year hiatus. The Knights returned in 2021 with a one-win season but put in the work in the offseason to grow into a program that’s already competing for league titles.

Both teams are still on the bubble for the NCS playoffs and will assuredly be closely watching for the release of the brackets at midday Sunday.

NCS seeding predictions

Here’s my projection for the first-round NCS playoff games for local teams, ahead of Sunday’s brackets reveal.

Division 2

No. 3 Rancho Cotate (8-2) at No. 6 Vintage (6-4)

Division 3

No. 2 Windsor (8-2) vs. No. 7 Northgate (6-4)

No. 6 Casa Grande (6-4) at No. 3 Las Lomas (5-5)

No. 8 Montgomery (3-6) at No. 1 El Cerrito (10-0)

Division 4

No. 3 Cardinal Newman (6-4) vs. No. 6 Petaluma (7-3)

No. 8 Maria Carrillo (4-6) at No. 1 Marin Catholic (10-0)

Division 5

No. 3 Analy (5-5) vs. No. Eureka (3-5)

No. 8 Sonoma Valley (4-6) at No. 1 San Marin (8-2)

Division 6

No. 5 Middletown (5-5) at No. 4 Pinole Valley (5-4)

Division 7

No. 1 St. Vincent (10-0) vs. No. 8 St. Helena (4-6)

No. 3 Clear Lake (9-1) vs. No. 6 Kelseyville (5-5)

No. 4 Willits (8-2) at No. 5 McKinleyville (6-4)

No. 7 Cloverdale (6-4) at No. 2 St. Patrick-St. Vincent (8-1)

8-person

No. 7 Roseland University Prep (5-4) at No. 2 Stuart Hall (6-2)

This article has been updated to correct an error. Sonoma Valley previously made the playoffs in 2017, not 2013 like previously stated.

