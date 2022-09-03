Prep football analysis: Takeaways from a fascinating Week 2

Week 2 of the high school football season yielded some interesting results for local teams.

Four teams from the North Bay League Oak division, including two in the Top 5 of The Press Democrat’s rankings, lost — albeit in much different fashions.

Teams in the NBL-Redwood, meanwhile, showed some life but continued to struggle, while local teams from the Vine Valley Athletic League went 3-0 over the weekend.

Let’s break it all down in our second prep football analysis piece of the season.

Oak challenged

It was a tough week for Analy, Cardinal Newman, Windsor and Santa Rosa.

The Cardinals, No. 2 in our rankings, struggled mightily on offense in a 14-7 loss at Vacaville, managing just 193 total yards. A big reason for that was the early exit of star running back Santino Acevedo, who left the game with a sore ankle in the first quarter and never returned.

Head coach Richard Sanchez said postgame that Acevedo was questionable for next week’s game at Vintage (1-1), which gutted out a 28-22 win over Antioch on Friday.

If Acevedo doesn’t suit up next week, the Cardinals could have a tough night in Napa.

Windsor’s 49-35 loss at Escalon probably shouldn’t come as a huge surprise. The Cougars nearly upset a top-30 team in the state in Buchanan the week prior and for as good as Windsor (No. 3 in our rankings) looked in its Week 1 win against Tamalpais, Escalon is just a different caliber of opponent.

The slate doesn’t get any easier for Windsor next week as Campolindo (2-0), the No. 12 team in the San Jose Mercury News’ Top 25, comes to town.

Despite losing 37-34 to San Marin, Analy actually emerged as winners this week. The preseason buzz around the Tigers was that they were a much-improved squad and could be a dark horse in the Oak race. It remains to be seen how they’ll fare against the likes of Windsor, Rancho Cotate and Cardinal Newman next month, but if Friday was any indication it appears they’ll rise to meet any challenge.

The Tigers led at a few points Friday night, but some miscues in the second half saw them fall into a hole they just couldn’t climb out of. San Marin is the defending CIF Division 5-AA state champion and is once again positioned for a deep run in the postseason, but Analy could also be in that conversation come section playoffs.

Another fun should one be in store next week when the Tigers host Petaluma (2-0). That will be our Game of the Week.

The Trojans defeated Santa Rosa (0-2) 53-12 on Thursday behind another big game from senior wide receiver/running back Silas Pologeorgis. Through two games, he has around 400 yards of offense on 12 touches with five touchdowns.

Rancho Cotate and Montgomery, the Nos. 1 and 4 teams in our rankings, respectively, both picked up big wins to move to 2-0 on the year. The Cougars routed Redwood 42-14 and the Vikings blew out Bethel 53-14.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/g0AnFFqderg">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Rancho has another tuneup against Sacramento (1-2) next week before a huge game at defending Division 3-AA state champion Vanden (3-0) on Sept. 16.

Montgomery also has a good one on tap next week as its hosts St. Bernard’s of Eureka.

Redwood still finding its way

It was another tough week for teams from the NBL-Redwood, as Piner, Ukiah, Healdsburg and Maria Carrillo all lost. St. Vincent played late Saturday against Incline of Nevada, but that outcome probably doesn’t change the overall outlook for the league.

Piner showed some flashes, but Cloverdale rallied for a dramatic 38-34 win, while Ukiah (28-6 loss to Northgate) and Healdsburg (49-0 loss to Novato) were on the wrong ends of some ugly scores.

Maria Carrillo probably falls into the same category as Analy this week with a close loss to a good opponent. The Pumas nearly held on to beat Casa Grande on the road, but a late touchdown gave the Gauchos a 28-21 win.

Again, it’s still very early in the season, but if this is who Maria Carrillo is, St. Vincent could have a few challengers in the Redwood.

VVAL taking shape

Like we mentioned, Casa Grande and Petaluma both won in the Vine Valley Athletic League. Sonoma Valley joined them, scoring a 45-8 win over Oakland.

I still think Casa Grande will be in the hunt for the league title with American Canyon and Vintage. Petaluma has put up some impressive numbers early on, but I think we’ll learn more about them when they play Analy next week.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.