Prep football analysis: Takeaways from an illuminating Week 3

Blowouts, several last-second victories, a decade-long losing streak snapped, and — believe it or not — a tie.

The third week of the high school football season in Sonoma County really had it all.

It also gave us a clearer picture of the local hierarchy and landscape.

Windsor and Newman remain the top dogs, but this season’s early results have us rethinking who the better of the two might be.

Week 3 also saw Rancho Cotate bounce back and Petaluma schools pick up some solid wins.

Here are more takeaways from this week’s action.

Windsor’s tough start

The Jaguars have objectively had the hardest opening two games of the season for any local team and neither resulted in a win. Not the start the Jaguars were hoping for in a season where they have maybe their most talented team ever.

It’s hard to look at Windsor’s roster and say they don’t have the most talented team in the area. But football isn’t just about who has more talent. In the end, you have to win games.

The wins will come, that’s a given, but the jury is still out on a few areas. Their line and defense struggled at times against both Escalon last week and in Friday’s 14-14 tie with Campolindo.

The Jaguars might not face teams of that caliber again until later this season, but if they want a chance to repeat as league champs and go deep in the playoffs, they have a few areas they need to shore up.

Additionally, the close loss to Escalon lost a bit of luster this week since the Cougars fell to California-San Ramon 42-21 on Friday. Escalon entered the game as the No. 1 small-school team in the state this week, and while California is a good Division 1 North Coast Section program, that result won’t help the Jaguars come playoff seeding.

Newman stays unbeaten

While Friday’s game was a bit sloppy — two first-half turnovers and down 20-13 to Vintage at the break — the Cardinals rallied in the second half to pull out the win late. Dominick Torres had a clutch interception with under a minute left that turned into a last-second game-winning field goal for Patrick Gardner.

The Cardinals have been the most impressive team early this season and showed this week that they can win even when they don’t play their best game.

Zach Homan continues to be a workhorse, as he carried the ball more than 30 times and finished with three more rushing touchdowns. Vintage head coach Dylan Leach, who’s led their program since 2016, said Newman’s front seven “is like a college team.”

At all levels of football, line play can be a deciding factor and nowhere is that more true than in high school. If their line can continue its stellar play, and if their offensive weapons can stay healthy, the Cardinals should play deep into the postseason.

Petaluma schools impress

Casa Grande, defensive powerhouse? It’s only three games, but the Gauchos’ defense has come to play early on.

With five more interceptions this week in their 35-12 win at Ukiah, they now have 10 in their last two games and 11 for the season. They had 10 all of last year.

As for Ukiah, the Wildcats have come back down to earth after their rousing season-opening win over Montgomery.

Casa Grande junior quarterback Danny Mercado seems to be finding his groove, as he passed for 171 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in his third varsity start. Senior running back Zach Herrera, who ran for 164 yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns, has also been a revelation for the Gauchos’ offense.

Petaluma also scored a big win, beating Analy for the first time since 2010 when both teams played in the Sonoma County League. If the Trojans can stay healthy, they could be a dark horse in the Vine Valley Athletic League race this year.

Casa Grande looks like a competitor for the league title, but Vintage and American Canyon appear to be the early teams to beat.

St. Vincent continued to run through nonleague competition, beating Balboa-San Francisco 30-7 to head into the bye week at 3-0 and as the top-ranked Division 6 team in the NCS.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.