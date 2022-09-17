Prep football analysis: Takeaways from an interesting Week 4 slate

Excitement has not been at a premium through four weeks of the high school football season in Sonoma County.

Just like Week 3 — and Week 2 and Week 1 — Week 4 featured another fascinating slate for local teams.

Half the teams in the North Bay League-Oak lost, two for the first time, while the Redwood division produced some interesting results in a near-perfect week.

Over in the Vine Valley Athletic League, all three teams secured narrow wins heading into league play this coming Friday.

Let’s break it all down in this week’s prep football analysis piece.

Mixed week for the Oak

Rancho Cotate (3-1) and Montgomery (2-1) both suffered their first defeats this week, the Cougars falling 30-29 at defending state champion Vanden and the Vikings dropping a messy game to Casa Grande 44-35.

Santa Rosa (1-3) also nearly rallied past Ukiah, but an early 14-0 hole was too much to climb out of in a 28-25 loss.

The difference in Rancho’s loss was a missed extra point that would have tied the game in the fourth quarter. The Cougars also rallied from a few scores down and stepped up to the challenge in their first big test of the season.

Montgomery’s six turnovers and 15 penalties doomed it in its loss, but despite all the miscues, the Vikings were in the game until the end. Expect a much better effort Saturday against St. Vincent in a rematch of a game that decided the NBL-Redwood title last season.

Windsor (42-3 over Lincoln), Analy (49-20 over Terra Linda) and Cardinal Newman (49-20 over De Anza) were all big winners on Friday night. Windsor (2-2) will be off next week, as will Analy (3-1), which is currently leading the Oak with an average of 50 points per game.

After a month on the road, the Cardinals will finally play a game on their home turf next week. It won’t be an easy task, though, as they welcome 4-0 St. Mary’s of Stockton, a top-30 team in the state in the CalHi Sports rankings. This may be the Cardinals’ toughest opponent all season.

Challengers in the Redwood?

St. Vincent secured another big win this week, defeating an Oakland Tech team that’s packed with Division I college talent, 29-12.

While the Mustangs still appear to be the favorite in the Redwood, it’s becoming clear that a few other teams will certainly make the league race interesting.

Maria Carrillo may be the best 0-3 team in the area. The Pumas lost by one score to both Casa Grande (28-21) and Petaluma (21-20) due to last-second miracle touchdowns, and have a hard-fought 25-14 loss to Benicia. Two plays go their way and they could be 2-1 with two very quality wins.

Ukiah is the other team that factors as a potential challenger. After a tough couple losses to open the year, the Wildcats have now strung together two one-score wins. They’re off this coming week but we’ll find out more about them in their next game at Casa Grande on Sept. 30.

Abramson to Giacomini again, this one for 8 yards. Gauchos got a 1st down on back to back Monty penalties. 2pt try good. 42-28, Casa. 8:36 Q4. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/hl0wmPcarx — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) September 17, 2022

Elsewhere, Piner’s offense erupted in a 63-25 rout of Fort Bragg, while Healdsburg's tough season continued as it faltered late in a 36-30 loss to Lower Lake to drop to 0-4. The Greyhounds led 30-28 with under three minutes left but fumbled, which led to a last-minute score for the Trojans.

VVAL trending upward

All three Sonoma County teams from the VVAL will enter league play next week coming off wins and sporting winning records.

Casa Grande (2-1) needed its 44-35 win over Montgomery to rebound from a brutal loss at Marin Catholic the week before and enter Vintage week on a high note. The Crushers (1-3) are sure to come out fired up after last year’s classic, where the Gauchos handed them their first loss en route to unseating the three-time defending league champs from the VVAL throne.

Petaluma (3-1) also kept finding a way to gut out wins as it outlasted Maria Carrillo behind the last-minute heroics of backup quarterback Asher Levy. Starting quarterback Henry Ellis did leave the game with a shoulder injury and his status for Friday’s game against Justin-Siena is up in the air.

And after a 27-26 win over Kelseyville, Sonoma Valley is now 3-1, its best start to a season since 2011. League play will bring some tougher challenges, but the Dragons are clearly a much-improved team from the last few years.

