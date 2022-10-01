Prep football analysis: Week 6 yields more wild results

Turns out there’s no such thing as a light week on the calendar.

We didn’t learn from our mistake last week when we said the slate of games didn’t offer a ton of compelling matchups. We didn’t view this week any more favorably since a bunch of our top teams were on byes and, boy were we wrong.

A banged-up Petaluma team toppled mighty Vintage for the marquee win of the Rick Krist era while Maria Carrillo showed its grit in a huge non-league win over Analy, the No. 5 team in our rankings; Cloverdale delivered a battle for the ages in a monumental double-overtime win over Willits in North Central League I play; Ukiah gutted out a win over reigning VVAL champs Casa Grande; and our top team, Rancho Cotate, rallied for a win over Northern Section powerhouse Pleasant Valley.

If these last two weeks proved anything it’s that every week of the football season in Sonoma County will feature some can’t-miss matchups. And they should only get better as we dive deeper into league play in October.

Let’s dive into all the chaos from Week 6.

A week of statement wins

Let’s start with Petaluma. Friday was the first time the Trojans have beaten the three-time VVAL champs since the league was created in 2018, and only one of their last six losses was within 30 points. What’s even more impressive is that the Trojans, who are 5-1 and tied atop the league standings at 2-0 with American Canyon, did so without quarterback Henry Ellis and top wide receiver and defensive back Dawson Shaw.

American Canyon still has Casa Grande and Vintage on its schedule, while Petaluma will round out league play against the Gauchos (Oct. 29) and Wolves (Nov. 4) in games that could very well decide the league title.

It looks like Maria Carrillo has got its swagger back. After some heartbreaking losses to open the season 0-3, the Pumas have righted the ship and played their best game of the season to knock off Analy 31-27.

PUMA NATION IS GOING CRAZY.



Sam Mortimer’s 1-yard TD run gives Maria Carrillo a 31-27 lead at Analy with 3:26 remaining pic.twitter.com/Ex9pmJt5Oi — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) October 1, 2022

We’ve said it before but we’ll say it again: the Pumas are the best sub-.500 team in the area and are much better than their 2-3 record indicates. St. Vincent, the current front-runner in the North Bay League-Redwood, clearly has a contender. The Mustangs and Pumas will square off in their league finale on Nov. 4.

After its 27-20 win over Casa, Ukiah (3-2) also appears to be in that conversation. That’s now three straight wins for the Wildcats, and they’ll enter league play next week with a huge matchup against the Pumas.

Rancho Cotate also continues to show it’s the class of Sonoma County, if not the whole North Bay, once again this year. The Cougars (4-1) spotted Pleasant Valley, the top team in the Northern Section, a 20-0 lead only to see it evaporate as the Vikings rattled off 21 straight points, capped by a pick-six in the third quarter.

Junior running back Topotu Hale gave the Cougars the lead back on a short score early in the fourth, and senior lineman Malik Cleveland sealed the deal with a scoop and score.

Pleasant Valley fumble with no time on the clock scooped up by Rancho in the end zone. Final score @RanchoFootball 32 Pleasant Valley 21 @coachnatesmith @HaroldAbend @JustGusPD @pdpreps — RCHS (@RCHSAthletic) October 1, 2022

Lastly we covered Cloverdale 35-29 double overtime win over Willits at length in our Game of the Week coverage on Friday. The Eagles (4-1, 2-0) are currently tied for the league lead in the NCL I, but have tough tests against reigning league champion St. Helena (3-2, 1-1) next week and Clear Lake (5-0, 2-0) on Nov. 4.

Caturegli calls game! A 17-yard walk-off TD in 2OT.



Final: Cloverdale 35, Willits 29 pic.twitter.com/Dv8jqBw2T1 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 1, 2022

NBL play starts next week

Buckle up, NBL play gets underway next week.

Looking ahead we have quite a few can’t-miss games circled over the next month.

Friday: Maria Carrillo at Ukiah.

Oct. 14: Rancho Cotate at Windsor and Cardinal Newman at Analy.

Oct. 21: Rancho Cotate at Cardinal Newman and St. Vincent at Ukiah.

Oct. 28: Windsor at Analy and Montgomery at Rancho Cotate.

Nov. 4: Cardinal Newman at Windsor and Analy at Montgomery

Nov. 5: Maria Carrillo at St. Vincent.

Here are the current records of each team in the NBL:

Oak

Rancho Cotate (4-1)

Cardinal Newman (3-2)

Windsor (3-2)

Analy (3-2)

Montgomery (2-2)

Santa Rosa (1-4)

Redwood

St. Vincent (5-0)

Ukiah (3-2)

Maria Carrillo (2-3)

Piner (2-3)

Healdsburg (0-6)

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.