Prep football analysis: Week 7 provides clarity on NBL-Redwood, NBL-Oak races; Petaluma shakes up VVAL again

Things just got very interesting in the Vine Valley Athletic League race.

For the second year in a row, Petaluma has thrown the VVAL into chaos with a major road upset. Last year it was three-time league champ Vintage that went down early in league play. This year, it was American Canyon that suffered the Trojans’ wrath.

That result was certainly the headliner from Week 7 and we’ll break it down a bit more in this week’s analysis piece, but a few other results bear mentioning.

We learned a lot more about the state of the North Bay League-Redwood this week with Ukiah’s 42-14 drubbing of Maria Carrillo, a team that we expected to be in the hunt for the league title. Now, it’s appearing more and more like it will be a two-team race between Ukiah and St. Vincent.

Finally, Rancho Cotate, a possible contender in the NBL-Oak, was short-handed this week but won its league opener without its two top offensive players, quarterback Jacob Pruitt and running back Tupotu Hale, who were sidelined with injuries. Pruitt is eyeing a return next week for a huge tilt against Windsor, but Hale could be out for a while, a huge blow to the Cougars’ ground-focused offense.

Let’s break it all down.

Petaluma plays spoiler, again

We’ve mentioned for the last few weeks how the VVAL could be a multi-team race this year and so far through three weeks, that’s held true.

Petaluma’s win over American Canyon on Friday created a two-way tie for first between the Trojans and their crosstown rivals Casa Grande. And not discounting either team, but it’s probably a long shot those standings hold until the Egg Bowl on Oct. 28. Vintage (1-1) and American Canyon (2-1) cannot be counted out, not yet.

Casa Grande coasted through its first two league games (87-0 scoring differential) but faces a gauntlet for the rest of the month. Vintage comes to town next week with American Canyon to follow and the Egg Bowl against Petaluma to cap off October.

The Trojans, meanwhile, will have a lighter schedule until the Egg Bowl but will close out the regular season against Casa and Vintage, games that, by all indications now, will play a huge role in crowning a league champ.

Petaluma’s win this week showed what the Trojans can be at their best. Their triple-option rushing attack can torch anyone when it’s clicking, even against a defense that allowed 27 points combined in its last two games. The 56 points is two touchdowns more than the previous single-game high American Canyon’s defense has allowed this year.

Clarity on NBL-Redwood race

Safe to say it’s official: the NBL-Redwood is a two-team race.

Ukiah’s win over Maria Carrillo showed that while the Pumas have had flashes of brilliance this fall, they remain a step behind the Redwood’s top dogs.

It wasn’t a pretty win for the Wildcats, as they trailed 7-6 at halftime, but they eventually broke open the floodgates in the fourth with 28 straight points. After a very promising start to the year, the Pumas have now dropped three in a row and will need to finish the year strong to secure a playoff berth.

St. Vincent, which throttled Piner 54-6 on Saturday, has been the favorite to repeat as league champs all year, but Ukiah is starting to look like a real threat. The Wildcats have dropped 40 points in back-to-back games and have faced some tough competition. Their three losses are against teams with a combined record of 13-5-1 who all appeared headed for the playoffs.

Barring something crazy, Oct. 21 in Petaluma is the de facto Redwood league championship between St. Vincent and Ukiah.

NBL-Oak plays out as expected

No surprises in the opening week of league play, as Cardinal Newman, Windsor and Rancho all won by a few scores.

The Cardinals and Jaguars will be favored in every game going forward until their highly anticipated showdown Nov. 3, and, given Rancho Cotate’s injury issues, it’s starting to look more likely that each team will head into that game 4-0 in league play.

The Cougars have been a tier below the Cardinals and Jaguars all year but remained a legitimate threat. However, now with Hale out and Pruitt potentially not at full strength, it might take a perfect storm for Rancho to get past either team.

Senior Geovanny Ortiz was electric in his first game this year as the Cougars’ bell cow with four touchdowns and a school-record 293 rushing yards, but he’ll face much stiffer resistance up front against Windsor and Cardinal Newman.

Signs point to Pruitt being able to play next week against Windsor, so we’ll see if the Cougars can play spoiler this year like they did last year, when they shut out Cardinal Newman to help the Jaguars take control of the league race.

