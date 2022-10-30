Prep football analysis: Wild league races will come down to final week

After 10 weeks of trials and tribulations, upsets and comebacks, thrillers and heartbreakers, high school football in Sonoma County is set to enter a potentially very dramatic final week of the regular season.

League titles for the North Bay League Oak and Redwood divisions, as well as the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Central League I, will all be decided next week.

Windsor, St. Vincent, Petaluma and Clear Lake all control their own destinies but will need victories in Week 11 to secure pennants.

It should be a wild final week before North Coast Section playoffs begin.

Let’s dive right into all the drama and scenarios.

Newman-Windsor to decide NBL-Oak

Like we predicted, the NBL-Oak went chalk this week with Windsor, Rancho Cotate and Cardinal Newman all winning by a few scores.

Those wins set up the possibility for the league race to end in a three-way tie.

Windsor can obviously clinch the league title outright with a win over Newman on Friday. That game will be at Windsor and should be a raucous environment just due to the rivalry alone — never mind the fact that Windsor hasn’t won a league title in football since 2011.

However, if Cardinal Newman were to win, and Rancho beats Santa Rosa, we would finish the year with the Cardinals, Jaguars and Cougars all tied in league with 4-1 records. All three teams would share the league title, but Rancho Cotate would get the league’s automatic playoff qualifier and be guaranteed a first-round playoff game regardless of seed or opponent.

Newman and Windsor will face off Friday at 7 p.m. in our Game of the Week.

St. Vincent looks for repeat in NBL-Redwood

We covered these scenarios last week, but they bear repeating now that the situations are officially set.

St. Vincent is basically in the same boat as Windsor. At 3-0 in league, a win over Maria Carrillo would ensure the Mustangs their second straight NBL-Redwood title.

A win for Maria Carrillo would end the season with the Pumas, Mustangs and Wildcats of Ukiah tied at the top. Carrillo also owns the tiebreaker, so the Pumas would secure a playoff spot and a first-round home game.

The Mustangs are already a shoe-in for the NCS Division 7 playoffs and will assuredly be the No. 1 overall seed, win or lose.

The stakes are much higher for the Pumas, who are currently on the bubble of making the Division 4 playoffs.

That game is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Vincent.

VVAL up in the air

The Casa Grande Gauchos may be out of the hunt for the VVAL title but they played spoiler on Saturday in a massive last-second 29-28 Egg Bowl victory over the crosstown rival Trojans.

The loss for Petaluma now makes next week’s game against American Canyon a must-win if the Trojans want to claim their first league title since 2009.

Vintage has already wrapped up the regular season at 5-1. If Petaluma beats American Canyon, it too would end the year at 5-1, but since the Trojans have a head-to-head win over the Crushers, they would earn the league’s automatic playoff berth.

A loss to the Wolves, however, means the Trojans would finish in second place in league behind American Canyon and Vintage, with Vintage getting the tiebreaker advantage.

A five-way tie for the NCL I?

If you think the VVAL situation is complicated, the NCL I is at another level.

At this point, Clear Lake — which lost in overtime to Willits this week — has already clinched a share of the title but would need to beat Cloverdale next week to clinch outright. If the Eagles beat the Cardinals, there’s the potential for the NCL I in at least a two-way, and possibly a five-way, tie.

The Lake County Record Bee lays out the scenarios here.

Got it? Good, and get ready for a potentially wild week of the regular season.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.