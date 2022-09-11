Prep football analysis: Wild wins and losses in Week 3

With the third week of high school football wrapped up, things are certainly getting interesting across Sonoma County.

Highlighting this weekend’s slate were bounce-back wins from several local teams, including one in The Press Democrat’s top 5 rankings.

There were a couple of hiccups before games got started. St. Bernard’s had to cancel its game against Montgomery due to COVID cases on the roster. Ukiah’s home game against Eureka, originally scheduled for Friday night, had to be pushed back until Saturday at the last minute.

Despite the recent heat wave, most games went on as scheduled. Let’s dive into this week’s action.

Huge response

North Bay League Oak division teams Santa Rosa, Cardinal Newman and Rancho Cotate had themselves quite a Friday night.

The Panthers (1-2, 0-0) who lost the first two games of the season, unleashed their anger on the Marin County Athletic League’s Archie Williams High, with the final score 42-3. A big part of the victory was Santa Rosa’s defense, which tallied three interceptions, two sacks and 54 total tackles. Nolan Frost and the offense accounted for five total touchdowns.

This could be the start of a positive run of games for Santa Rosa, who play host to Ukiah (0-2, 0-0) this Friday night.

The Cardinals, who were without star running back Santino Acevedo, had a statement win on the road against Vintage of Napa, 27-8.

While that came as a surprise to many who expected a much better Vintage team, Newman rode senior quarterback Matt Hilden as well as backup running back Kaize Steverson to the victory. Hilden hit five different receivers on the evening and was even involved in some creative play-calling from Cardinals coach Richard Sanchez, who used the former lineman’s size to their advantage.

While the focus will be on whether or not Acevedo will suit up next week at De Anza (1-1, 0-1), the No. 3 team in our rankings looks to be just fine for the time being without the senior.

Rancho Cotate (3-0, 0-0), the consensus No. 1 team in our rankings, did not lose a step against Sacramento as they cruised to a 49-6 win. The Cougars relied on their rushing attack in this game, as four players punched it in.

The big test for Rancho comes next week in traveling to Fairfield’s Vanden (4-0, 0-0). That game was an instant classic last year, going to overtime before Malik Cleveland had a game-sealing interception.

Analy and Petaluma — teams that are both on the bubble in our rankings — put on an explosive offensive show Friday night, with the host Tigers edging the Trojans for a 50-49 win.

Redwood still trying to find groove

It was a mixed bag for the NBL-Redwood in games this week.

Piner (1-2, 0-0) got its first win of the season Friday night, surviving a scrappy San Rafael squad 31-28. While most of the attention has been paid to Piner’s offensive firepower, in this game it was the defense that stepped up, causing a fumble and hauling in two interceptions.

The schedule doesn’t get much easier for the Prospectors next week, as they have a tough Fort Bragg team coming to town.

Cloverdale’s offense continued to shine this week at the expense of Healdsburg (0-3, 0-0). The Greyhounds could only put up one score in a tough 40-7 loss to the Eagles (2-1, 0-0).

Healdsburg will now head back to Rec Park to face Lower Lake in hopes of getting that first win on the board.

Elsewhere in the Redwood, Maria Carrillo fell to Benicia 25-14 at home Friday, while on Saturday afternoon, St. Vincent rolled past St. Helena 28-7 in a rematch of last year’s North Coast Section Division 7 title game also won by the Mustangs.

Ukiah hosted Eureka late Saturday.

Windsor, oh so close

What a night for the Jaguars. With many picking against them this week, it took Campolindo (3-0, 0-0) until the last play of the game to beat the hosts 28-26.

The decision by Windsor to kneel twice, while Campolindo had two timeouts, and punt it away with 42 seconds left was crucial.

The Jaguars’ Anderson brothers, however, did what they do best, as they connected for a touchdown early. Hayden Anderson had a late interception and quarterback Judson a rushing touchdown.

Windsor will stay at home this week and welcome San Francisco’s Lincoln, a game that should have the Jaguars back on track.

We’re only three weeks in, yet this football season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in recent memory.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O'Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com.