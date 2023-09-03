Prep football analysis: Winners and losers from Week 2

Look no further: The madness of high school football is officially here.

What a wild second week of the 2023 season. Three of The Press Democrat’s top five teams lost, while the other two scored massive wins.

If it didn’t before, the North Bay League Oak division race is really starting to look like a two-team race between Windsor and Cardinal Newman. Both teams separated themselves from Rancho Cotate after the Cougars dropped a last-minute heartbreaker to Redwood, a team they beat by 28 points a year ago.

Outside of those big names, Casa Grande, Analy, Montgomery and St. Vincent all put up a ton of points in big wins.

Let’s break it all down in this week’s prep football analysis.

Windsor, Rancho, Ukiah fall

The top-ranked Jaguars, third-ranked Cougars and fifth-ranked Wildcats all fell this weekend in different fashions.

Windsor was outgunned and eventually doomed by costly second-half turnovers in a high-scoring battle against reigning CIF Division 4-AA state champion Escalon. The Jaguars led 25-14 in the third before Escalon rattled off 21 straight points to go ahead for good.

Ukiah was also plagued by second-half turnovers in a blowout loss at Dublin, a far cry from their 34-point win over Montgomery last week.

And Rancho Cotate couldn’t convert several clutch opportunities down the stretch as they fell on a last-second touchdown at Redwood. The Cougars are young this year and their inexperience showed.

The top five will certainly see some movement this coming week.

Newman’s statement

The biggest winner of the weekend was Cardinal Newman in its drubbing of Vacaville, 27-7.

The Cardinals raced out to a 20-0 lead and their defense was lights out. The only touchdown Vacaville scored was on a blocked punt and their Air Force-committed quarterback was held to minus-four yards of offense.

Newman’s defense was always going to be their strength this year, but this was a big-time result that certainly turned heads in Northern California. Vacaville entered the game as the No. 10 team in the Sacramento Bee’s rankings and had outscored opponents 84-6 in the first two games.

Vacaville was probably the favorite in this matchup and sportswriters from The Press Democrat, Sac Bee and West Coast Preps were almost unanimous in picking the Bulldogs to beat the Cardinals.

Shows what we know.

Newman’s offense was a big question mark this year, but so far it looks like those concerns were unfounded.

Zach Homan has quickly established him as one of the best backs in the county, sophomore receiver Jonah Bertoli is emerging as a star pass catcher and junior quarterback Jayson Colter is settling in as signal caller.

Looking ahead, Newman has another tough battle next week against Vintage but the schedule gets easier after that. Could we see Newman going into their season finale against Windsor in two months undefeated? After last night, that’s starting to seem like a real possibility.

Best of the rest

Other big winners this week were Casa Grande, Montgomery, Analy and St. Vincent.

All four teams won by at least four scores and looked good doing so.

For the Gauchos and Vikings, they were good bounce-back showings after falling in Week 1. Both teams have winnable games next week as well.

As for the Tigers and Mustangs, both teams took another good step forward to move to 2-0.

Analy’s offense has picked up where it left off last year, and its defense has so far been much improved. The Tigers have only allowed one touchdown in each of their first two games, something they didn’t do at all last year.

The well-oiled St. Vincent football machine is still humming and looks ready for another deep playoff run. The Mustangs’ offense hasn’t missed a beat and, like Analy, their defense looks much improved.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.