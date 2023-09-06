Prep football: Big matchups for top teams in Week 3

Another exciting slate of prep football games awaits in Week 3.

The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week takes us up north to Mendocino County, where Paul Cronin’s Ukiah Wildcats (1-1) will host Casa Grande (1-1) in a battle of Division 3 programs. Stay tuned for a full preview coming Thursday.

But that’s far from the only significant game this week.

Windsor hits the road for a tough battle at Campolindo, last year’s NCS Division 2 runner-up, and Cardinal Newman looks to build on its strong start to the season as host to Napa powerhouse Vintage.

Elsewhere, Petaluma and Analy meet again after a wild 50-49 victory for the Trojans last year, Piner is eyeing its first 3-0 start since 2019 and St. Vincent hosts a recent small-school state champion.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s games to watch.

No. 1 Windsor (0-1) at Campolindo (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

Out of the frying pan and into the fire for the Jaguars. After falling by three points last week to defending state champion Escalon, they’ll test their skills against one of the other top teams in the NCS.

The Cougars are up in Division 1 this year after winning the Division 2 title in 2021 and finishing as runners-up last year. They graduated star quarterback Dashiell Weaver (3,239 passing yards, 43 total TDs) and wide receiver Robbie Mascheroni (UC Davis commit, 1,196 receiving yards, 18 TDs) but were still picked to win the uber-competitive Diablo-Foothill League by the San Jose Mercury News.

They opened their season with a 29-23 double-overtime road win over Vanden before getting blanked 6-0 against Amador Valley in their home opener last week. Sophomore running back Micah Parker ran for 158 yards on 25 carries against Vanden.

No. 2 Cardinal Newman (2-0) vs. Vintage (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Cardinals are eyeing their first 3-0 start under head coach Richard Sanchez and will be in good position to achieve that mark this week in a favorable matchup against the visiting Crushers. Vintage enters off a big 30-26 win over Antioch that saw senior quarterback Si Sabbagha run for 128 yards with two touchdowns.

The Crushers deploy a run-heavy triple-option offense that will need to work this week for yards against a very stout Cardinals defense. In the upset of Vacaville last week, Newman held the Bulldogs to 101 yards of total offense. The Crushers will have their work cut out for them this week.

Analy (2-0) vs. Petaluma (1-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Tigers and Trojans battled it out in one of the best games of the season last year, a 50-49 shootout decided by a failed two-point conversion that would have given Petaluma a one-point lead with under a minute left.

Both teams enter this week coming off wins, Petaluma 35-14 over Santa Rosa and Analy 56-7 over Eureka. The Tigers’ defense has been much improved (14 points allowed through two games vs. 65 through two games last year) and their offense, led by quarterback Jake Lewis and running back Ben Stewart, hasn’t missed a beat despite graduating most of last year’s impact players.

The Trojans were hurt by turnovers in their season-opening loss to Rancho Cotate but bounced back last week against Santa Rosa. Running backs Chase Miller (219 rushing yards, two TDs) and Ed Berncich (112 rushing yards, TD) led the way offensively, while the Trojans’ defense held the Panthers to just 153 total yards and forced three turnovers. This week’s matchup should be a good measuring-stick game for both programs.

San Rafael (2-0) at Piner (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Prospectors starting quarterback Matty Erickson went down in their season opener with a knee injury, but so far sophomore backup Sokhayne Prak has stepped up in his absence.

Prak passed for over 200 yards with four touchdowns last week against Cloverdale and running back Richie Tristan ran for 100 yards with a score. Piner’s looked solid through its first two games and could move to 3-0 this week for the first time since 2019, when they won 11 games.

But standing in the way is a rising San Rafael program that’s also looking to start 3-0 for the first time since 2014. Junior quarterback Joe Miller has 302 passing yards with two touchdowns and senior running back Bodhi Shipley has 305 rushing yards with three touchdowns.

No. 4 St. Vincent (2-0) vs. Balboa-San Francisco (0-1), Saturday, 2 p.m.

The Buccaneers out of the Academic League in San Francisco won the CIF Division 7A state title in 2021 and then went 6-6 and finished as runners-up in the San Francisco Section AAA playoffs.

They’re coming off a 41-0 loss to Wakulla-Florida in their season opener last week. They run multiple sets with jumbo backfields and have some big size up front. According to their roster on MaxPreps, they have seven linemen 230 pounds or heavier, including two at 300 pounds.

St. Vincent has handled its first two opponents this year behind stifling defense and a diverse offense that’s led by sophomore quarterback Gabe Casanovas (429 passing yards, six total TDs) and senior Swiss Army knife Jack Davis (274 all-purpose yards, five total TDs).

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.