Prep football: Cardinal Newman breaks away from Montgomery to win league opener

Cardinal Newman overcame a slow first half thanks to the return of star running back Santino Acevedo as the reigning North Bay League-Oak Co-MVP scored three touchdowns in the second half to lead the Cardinals to a 42-15 win over Montgomery in their NBL-Oak opener Friday night.

Acevedo, who missed the last three games with an ankle injury, found the end zone three times in the third quarter to turn a 14-7 halftime lead into a 35-7 lead heading into the fourth. He finished with 145 yards on 15 carries.

Newman goes 3 and out but gets the ball back in Monty territory on muffed punt by the Vikings. Then @matthilden_15 hits @Zkelly_2 for a 29-yard TD. Broke a few tackles on the way. 7-0, Newman. 9:19 Q1. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/2MGd1dN6u6 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 8, 2022

His offensive outburst made up for what was overall a sloppy game from the Cardinals (4-2, 1-0), who racked up 16 penalties on their homecoming night.

“They lost two in a row, so I knew they were going to be hungry, but schematically they did a great job,” Cardinal Newman head coach Richard Sanchez said of Montgomery (2-3, 0-1). “It took us a while to figure them out. But we also kept shooting ourselves in the foot at the same time with all the penalties, and I’m sure every penalty was deserved.

“We’re just making dumb mistakes, hitting people in the back, and we’re just not powerful enough to keep our hands inside so you get a lot of holding calls. But again, their defense did a great job scheming our offense and fortunately Ace came to the rescue.”

Here’s how Friday went down.

The return of Ace

Before Friday, Acevedo’s last appearance for the Cardinals was in the first half of their 14-7 loss to Vacaville on Sept. 2, their second game of the year. He suited up for warmups for the St. Mary’s game two weeks ago but ultimately never took the field.

He wasted little time Friday making his presence felt. In the first quarter, he broke off an impressive 40-yard run that was called back due to holding. But two carries later he went for 33 yards to set up a short scoring play that got the Cardinals off to a 14-0 start.

He did most of his damage in the third quarter. After Newman got the ball at Montgomery’s 12-yard line following a bad snap on a fourth-down punt, Acevedo took his first carry of the second half into the end zone.

His first play of the Cardinals’ next drive just minutes later went for 40 yards but was called back once again due to penalties. But like in the first half, he bounced back and found pay dirt from six yards out a few plays later.

His final score of the game was his most impressive. On fourth and three, he found a seam, broke a few tackles and scampered into the end zone from 36 yards out.

“It felt great,” Acevedo said of his return. “I felt 200%. I’m just glad to be back, honestly.”

15-145-3 for @SantinoAce23 in his return to action since missing the last 3 games with an ankle injury.



Said his ankle is now feeling “200%” #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/u11wcHxksV — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 8, 2022

Acevedo also caught five passes for 42 yards from quarterback Matthew Hilden, who finished 13-of-24 passing for 157 yards with two touchdowns. Hilden connected with Zack Kelly four times for 88 yards with a touchdown - a 29-yarder to start the scoring - and Zach Homan once for a two-yard score in the second quarter to make it 14-0.

The Cardinals’ sixth and final touchdown was on a 26-yard run from sophomore Jamari Gentry late in the fourth quarter.

Newman’s defense

The Cardinals’ defense has been one of its major strengths this season and it showed up once again Friday night.

Newman got its first score off a turnover – a fumbled punt return for Montgomery after a quick three-and-out to open the game. That one was courtesy of Jasper Kemp.

Then, later in the second half, with a 28-7 lead, Newman’s Logan Rodriguez recovered another Montgomery fumble that led to Acevedo’s 36-yard score to make it 35-7, which effectively put the game out of the reach.

Newman’s defense forced 3 turnovers tonight. A solid start to league for the Cardinals and senior leader @NickyAyre. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/FJKU8KRJUK — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 8, 2022

As the cherry on top, Sam Elliot ended Montgomery’s final possession of the game with an interception.

Seeing yellow

A major part of why the first half was so low scoring was due to the seemingly endless stream of flags being thrown against both teams.

The Cardinals were called for 10 penalties alone in the first two quarters while the Vikings weren’t much better, with seven in the first half. The final tally total stood at 26 combined penalties for the game.

“Horrible coaching,” Sanchez said of his team’s 16 penalties. “That’s bottom line. When your team is undisciplined like that, it’s my responsibility.”

Newman head coach @RSanchezCNHS happy about the 42-15 win over Monty but not so much about his team’s 16 penalties.



“Horrible coaching. That’s the bottom line. When your team is undisciplined like that, it’s my responsibility.” #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/Z6l8bjtP2H — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 8, 2022

In the end, it didn’t cost the Cardinals, but that’s not a number they’d like to see again.

“That’s gonna be a lot of up-downs for us,” Acevedo noted.

Montgomery’s skid continues

Friday’s loss is the third in a row for the Vikings after starting the year 2-0.

They got solid games out of quarterback Lucas Foye (11-of-26, 138 yards, touchdown), wide receiver Keegan Peterson (six catches, 94 yards, touchdown) and running back Sam Valenti (11 carries, 94 yards, touchdown) but were once again doomed by penalties and turnovers.

They’ll look to snap their skid next week with a home game against crosstown rival Santa Rosa.

The Oak going forward

Friday didn’t feature too much drama around the NBL’s tougher division. Cardinal Newman, Windsor and Rancho Cotate, all teams expected to compete for the league title, each won pretty convincingly in their openers.

Next week is where stakes and matchups start to ramp up.

The Cardinals will play at Analy (3-3, 0-1) which gave Rancho Cotate a battle for three quarters before falling 31-13.

The Cougars (5-1, 1-0), meanwhile, will play at Windsor (4-2, 1-0) next week. The Jaguars breezed to a 35-7 win over Santa Rosa on Friday.

