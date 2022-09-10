Subscribe

Prep football: Cardinal Newman powers past Napa’s Vintage

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 10, 2022, 12:08AM
WEEK 3

Friday’s scores:

Analy 50, Petaluma 49

Cardinal Newman 27, Vintage 8

Santa Rosa 42, Archie Williams 3

Campolindo 28, Windsor 26

Rancho Cotate 49, Sacramento 6

Piner 31, San Rafael 28

Benicia 25, Maria Carrillo 14

Cloverdale 40, Healdsburg 7

Saturday’s games:

Casa Grande at Marin Catholic, 2 p.m.

St. Helena vs. St. Vincent, 2 p.m.

Sonoma Valley at Terra Linda, 2 p.m.

Eureka at Ukiah, 7 p.m.

The visiting Cardinals (2-1) played without star running back and linebacker Santino Acevedo for the second week in a row, but this week Cardinal Newman found ways to win without him and several other key starters out with injuries.

“You can’t have excuses — you need to win with what you have,” Cardinal Newman coach Richard Sanchez said. “We needed to adapt and the players did; that’s what I am proud of.”

Acevedo is questionable week-to-week as he recovers from two injured ankles.

The Vintage Crushers (1-2) of Napa ran the ball at will on their first drive to take an 8-0 lead. The Cardinals made effective adjustments on defense, however, beginning with Vintage’s second offensive drive.

“Vintage loaded up the box with a bunch of linemen on their first drive,” Sanchez said. “We made adjustments and started slanting and blitzing.”

Putting the kibosh on the Crushers’ offense allowed the Cardinals’ offense to go to work. Cardinal Newman scored 27 unmatched points to put the game away.

The first Cardinals score came via a 1-yard sneak by quarterback Matt Hilden (8-for-12 passing for 116 yards and two scores in the air). Kaize Steverson (79 yards on 22 carries) followed up with an 8-yard run for a touchdown. Hilden added a 20-yard scoring pass to Zachary Kelly and an 8-yard touchdown toss to Santiago Adan to round out the Cardinal Newman scoring.

The Cardinals’ last scoring drive was 98 yards and took most of the fourth quarter, sapping Vintage of any notion that it could put together a late multi-score comeback.

“We controlled the ball in the fourth quarter,” Sanchez said. “I’m very proud of our offensive line.”

