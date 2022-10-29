Prep football: Cardinal Newman rolls past Santa Rosa

Cardinal Newman kept its hopes of winning a share of the North Bay League-Oak title alive with an easy 49-14 home victory Friday against overmatched Santa Rosa.

The Cardinals (6-3, 3-1) play at Windsor next Friday and can earn a share of the league title if they upset the Jaguars, who are 4-0 in league play. A Rancho Cotate win next week over the Panthers (1-8, 0-4) would lead to a three-way tie for the league title if Cardinal Newman defeats Windsor. If so, Rancho Cotate would be the designated league champion in the North Coast Section playoffs due to a preseason tiebreaker.

Against the Panthers, the Cardinals wasted little time establishing dominance, breaking out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and a 35-7 lead at halftime.

Cardinal Newman’s offense centered around workhorse running back Santino Acevedo (10 rushes for 211 yards), who rattled off scoring runs of 56, 48, and 27 yards to go along with a 21-yards-per-carry average.

“We had to get Acevedo going. He had a rough couple of weeks due to injury and sickness,” Cardinal Newman coach Richard Sanchez said. “He looked really good tonight. He was back in form tonight. Our offensive line did a really good job.”

Other Cardinal Newman scores came from starting quarterback Matt Hilden (5-of-8 passing for 93 yards) on a 7-yard scoring pass to Acevedo and a 27-yard touchdown pass to Zachary Kelly. Hilden had a 1-yard touchdown run as well. Backup quarterback Wyatt Knechtle also had a 1-yard run.

“We couldn’t stop Cardinal Newman. We have had trouble stopping everyone this year,” Santa Rosa coach Roy Keegan said. “We have struggled on defense and that’s no secret.”

The Panthers’ jumbo run offense had one long 15-play drive that hit pay dirt in the second quarter with a 6-yard scoring run by Talon Patrick (12 carries for 49 yards). Dylan Follrad scored on a 51-yard for the other Panthers score, which came in the fourth quarter after the outcome was settled.

Santa Rosa had two critical fumbles that were drive-wreckers on back-to-back possessions in the first half.

“That is the first time we have lost the ball on a fumble all year. Today we did it two drives in a row and it cost us 14 points,” Keegan said. “We gave Cardinal Newman a short field too many times.”

The Cardinals’ defense bottled up the Santa Rosa run game and the Panthers had an ineffective and limited passing game.

“Our defense did a really good job. Santa Rosa made some mistakes that helped us,” Sanchez said. “Santa Rosa does a good job with what they have. There is no quit in that team, so that is a credit to coach Keegan and his coaching staff.”

Cardinal Newman was led on defense by Jasper Kemp (nine tackles, two sacks), Zachary Homan (six tackles, forced fumble), and Kelly (forced fumble and recovery).

Keegan said it has been a tough first year in the NBL-Oak for Santa Rosa.

“This has been a big jump from the NBL-Redwood. We knew it would be a struggle being in the Oak, but I never thought it would be this tough for us,” Keegan said. “We are struggling right now. We are just so young, there are a lot of growing pains right now. I think we will be more competitive next year.”