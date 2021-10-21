Prep football: Cardinal Newman-Windsor football game called off due to COVID-19 issues

Friday’s highly anticipated football game between Cardinal Newman and Windsor was canceled on Thursday because of COVID-19 issues within Cardinal Newman’s program.

Cardinal Newman’s Dean of Students John Gilson said the game was canceled “out of medical necessity” but could not offer more details about the situation.

It’s unclear if any Cardinal Newman players have tested positive for the virus. Other attempts at reaching Cardinal Newman officials and coaches on Thursday were not immediately returned.

Windsor head coach Paul Cronin said he had heard rumors earlier on Thursday afternoon about a possible outbreak at Cardinal Newman, but news of the cancellations wasn’t confirmed to him until 2 p.m.

“It’s unfortunate for the kids, both sides,” he said “It’s like you’ve dug out your pool and then someone fills it with cement.”

Cronin said there no positive cases within Windsor’s program.

North Bay League Commissioner Jan Smith Billing said on Thursday that she was hoping the game could be rescheduled. The California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school sports, repealed a bylaw recently to allow for athletic activities to be held on Sundays.

In high school football, teams can play two games in an eight-day period, and Newman has done so before. In 2017, during the Sonoma County wildfires, the Cardinals played Rancho Cotate twice during an eight-day span.

“It can be done, plus we have that extra Sunday,” Smith Billing said.

The game was set to be the first time that Windsor coach Cronin faced Cardinal Newman after leading that program for 18 years. He left in May and took over at Windsor. The Jaguars are currently 7-0 overall and 2-0 in the North Bay League Oak Division. Cardinal Newman is 5-2 on the year and 2-0 in league. Friday’s game would have had massive implications for the league title race.

This story will be updated.