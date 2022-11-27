Prep football: Cardinal Newman’s playoff run ends in 48-22 loss

Third-seeded Cardinal Newman suffered a disappointing 48-22 lopsided loss Saturday night in the North Coast Section Division 4 championship game against heavy favorite No. 1 Marin Catholic.

The game, played at San Rafael High, was tied 7-7 in the first quarter before the underdog Cardinals (8-5) surrendered six unanswered touchdowns to the Wildcats (13-0) to sink Cardinal Newman’s bid for an improbable upset win.

“You face a giant like we did tonight as an underdog, you hope to come out on top, but it didn’t happen,” Cardinals coach Richard Sanchez said. “Marin Catholic played a complete game. They run an unbelievable program. They have depth, size, speed and numbers. That’s the program we wish to be.”

MC extends lead just before half on a 17-yard strike from Joey Cook to Matt Greco. Kick no good but it’s 20-7 Wildcats. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/VE3o0VgUaG — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) November 27, 2022

Marin Catholic, of Kentfield, showed why they easily repeated as Division 4 champion, taking charge of the game from the very beginning. The Cardinals struggled mightily on offense (75 yards total) and defensively they had no answers to stop the Wildcats’ offense.

“Marin Catholic just overpowered us up front on both sides of the ball,” Sanchez said. “Their fronts dominated us.”

The rivalry between the two Catholic powers has tilted in favor of the Wildcats, who have won four of the five NCS title game meetings since 2015. The Cardinals’ lone win was in 2019. Last year, Marin Catholic drubbed Cardinal Newman 42-7.

“There is nothing encouraging about the whipping we got tonight,” Sanchez said. “But even though the result was the same as last year, our program is substantially better this year.”

The Wildcats scored first on a run by speedy Division I college prospect Charles Williams.

Trailing 7-0, the Cardinals tied the score after Santino Acevedo returned the ensuing kickoff 91 yards with five minutes to play in the first quarter.

Unfortunately for the Cardinals, the game was all Wildcats from that point forward. Williams scored again on a 5-yard run and an 80-yard kick return. Marin Catholic quarterback Joey Cook threw for three touchdown passes and in short order Cardinal Newman trailed 48-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Cardinal Newman got two fourth-quarter scores against Marin Catholic’s defensive reserves. Acevedo (15 rushes for 44 yards) rushed for a 6-yard score and quarterback Matt Hilden (8-for-15 for 31 yards, TD, three interceptions) threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Zach Kelly.

Kelly and Acevedo both had 10 tackles to lead the Cardinals on defense.

While the tough loss stings and the season ended on a decidedly down note, Sanchez said when the dust settles in a few weeks, he will reflect positively on the Cardinals’ season.

“I am proud of our guys, our staff and our program,” Sanchez said. “We accomplished a lot this year.”