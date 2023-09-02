With an explosive second quarter and a noteworthy number of interceptions from both sides, Casa Grande’s varsity football team brought the stingers against the Berkeley Yellowjackets in Friday night’s home opener, routing the visitors with a final score of 42-6.

After the win, head coach John Antonio said the next focus is next week’s matchup against Ukiah, one of the top-rated teams in the North Bay League Redwood division.

“We love the fact that we had a good win tonight, but we know what we’ve got to get done in the next few days to prep for a good Ukiah team,” Antonio said. “We know it’s not going to be an easy game for us.”

The scoreless first quarter was more of a warm-up session for the Gauchos, before they scored four of their six total touchdowns in the action-packed second quarter. The last two touchdowns were scored in the third and fourth quarters. Meanwhile, the Yellowjackets went scoreless until a down-the-field touchdown run put them on the board with less than five minutes to go in the third quarter.

Scoring contributors throughout the night for the Gauchos included a rushing touchdown from senior running back Cade Rea and a touchdown pass by senior wide receiver Gavin Pandolfi.

Senior running back Zach Herrera had a big night with two rushing touchdowns. Herrera also rushed for 76 yards on nine carries. Senior wide receiver Clint Rea had seven catches for 105 yards total, and junior kicker Camden Bushey was good for all his extra-point attempts.

Though Berkeley made it by with a few pass interceptions, it was no match for Casa Grande’s defense. The Gauchos came away with six interceptions, two of which were turned into touchdowns by senior wide receiver Andrew Antonio.

Senior defensive tackle Kodi Cornelius also delivered three sacks and five tackles for loss.

Antonio noted that, alongside a strong defense, there’s still some work to do offensively.

“We scored two defensive touchdowns, so offensively we’re just not there completely yet. But we’re close,” he said.

In his second start, junior quarterback Danny Mercado went 23-of-30 and threw for 256 yards, with three picks and a touchdown for the night.

“He threw the ball well and he recognized his mistakes,” Antonio said. “And, you know, he’s a junior. It’s been awhile since we started a junior at quarterback; the last few guys have all been seniors.”

A moment of silence preceded the game for Argus-Courier sports editor Johnie “JJ” Jackson, as the players also sported “JJ” badges on their helmets.

The victory came a week after Casa lost 27-13 to Cardinal Newman in the season opener.

