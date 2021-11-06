Prep football: Casa Grande claims Vine Valley league title

Casa Grande High head football coach John Antonio wasn’t about to argue. It took him approximately 15 years to get to where he was on Friday night.

So as quarterback Jacob Porteous and lineman Nick Tobin approached with that classic orange Gatorade tub to celebrate the first league title of Antonio’s high school coaching career, he gave in.

“Go ahead, go ahead,” Antonio told them.

The traditional winning-coach soaking followed a back-and-forth first-quarter shootout with Justin-Siena that leveled into a somewhat standard football contest in the final three quarters — and ended with the Gauchos’ first Vine Valley Athletic League title, thanks to a resounding 53-27 win in Petaluma on Friday night.

With tears (it appears) in his eyes , @coachjantonio gets a Gatorade bath. His first league title in his many years in coaching. pic.twitter.com/uoTDn9oFwj — Peter Fournier (@P_Fournier) November 6, 2021

Antonio touted this season as the third year of a rebuild, comparing it to his tenure at Piner, when his team went to the playoffs in his third season there.

“It means the world,” he said. “I grew up in this town.”

The Gauchos (7-3, 5-1 VVAL) got their biggest contribution from Antonio Bernardini, four weeks removed from a broken fibula against Antioch and playing on his senior night, something he though a month ago wouldn’t happen. He was cleared to play Monday.

With the score 32-27 in the second quarter and the Gauchos’ defense unable to step anyone to that point, Antonio told Bernardini to adjust blitz up the middle while the outside linebackers went wide.

“He came to me with the idea, ‘Hey, they’re isolating me. They’re not letting me play in the game because they’re running outside. Why not just blitz me?’” Antonio said. “I said that’s a heck of an idea. And that’s how we made the adjustment.”

The Braves didn’t score another point. Bernardini started that drive with a sack and then recovered a botched handoff to set up another Gaucho touchdown.

“I said we should put our DBs up in man coverage, move our outside backer out, and send our middle guy,” Bernardini said of his conversation with his coach. “Once we did that, I was able to get through free, get a sack, and it just turned the entire tide of the game.”

Friday’s first quarter in Petaluma was full of action.

The Gauchos started off with one of their patented deep passes, a 58-yard bomb from Porteous to receiver Shane Runyeon. Porteous threw for 499 yards and seven touchdowns, several of which were to Runyeon.

But it didn’t take long for Justin-Siena to answer.

After two tepid run plays on their first two snaps, the Braves called up a flea-flicker on third down, with Robert Sangiacomo taking the backward pitch and throwing it 69 yards to Miles Martin to even the score at 6-6.

Then came the Gauchos. Porteous found Cramer for a 61-yard TD pass. Casa went back ahead.

After that, the Braves pitched the ball to Caden Parlett on their first play, who swept right, went 71 yards and with the PAT gave Justin-Siena a one-point advantage at 13-12.

Porteous then drove Casa 65 yards in a little more than 2 minutes, finding Marcus Scott to regain the lead at 18-13.

On the fifth play of their ensuing drive, Zachary Zurowski found Parlett for a 35-yard TD pass to make it 20-13 Braves again.

Porteous then took the final three minutes of the first quarter to drive and find Runyeon for another TD with mere seconds left on the board to make it 26-20. The Braves kickoff trimmed the clock to zero, and that ended the chaotic first quarter.

Bernardini remains blown away that he was able to play.

“It’s just an incredible feeling,” he said. “… I was on the sideline crying before the game was over. I didn’t think I was going to get this opportunity. I thought I would just be in street clothes, supporting from the sidelines. To be out here to finish it where it all started, just incredible.”

Antonio paid tribute to Casa Grande coaching staffs of the past.

“This isn’t for me,” he said.” This is for the alumni, this is for the old coaches, the Trents, the Rick O’Briens, Ronny Petronis, that led Casa football.”

The Gauchos await their playoff fate next weekend. It’s their first league title since 2014.