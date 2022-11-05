Prep football: Casa Grande holds off Justin-Siena, eyes playoff berth

The Gauchos (6-4, 4-2) were led by running back Ryder Jacobson, who had two scores on the ground (42 and 3 yards) and rushed for 161 yards on 21 carries in Friday’s critical 24-14 win over the Braves (5-5, 3-3) of Napa.

Casa Grande finished in third place in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

In the air, Casa Grande was paced by quarterback Wyatt Abramson, who was 18-or-24 for 148 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Casa Grande had 296 yards of total offense — an even 148 yards on the ground and 148 yards in the air.

Casa Grande coach John Antonio said his team didn’t practice all week due to a flu outbreak. Of the 50 rostered players, 28 were out with the flu last week, including 17 starters.

“We got hit really hard with the flu. It was a rough week — I’ve never seen anything like it. On Wednesday, I thought we were going to forfeit the game,” Antonio said. “What tonight’s game came down to was the size of the heart of our team.”

Casa Grande was led on defense by tackle Codi Cornelius (nine tackles, six for loss, three sacks) and end Jack Larson (seven tackles, four for loss, two sacks).

“Up front tonight, we were really good,” Antonio said. “We have a good shot at making the playoffs (Division 3). We played a tough nonleague schedule.”