Casa Grande High School’s varsity football team (3-1) got its third straight win at home with a 28-14 victory against Balboa (0-3) on Friday, with the Gaucho defense standing out in keeping the Buccaneers from the end zone throughout the first three quarters.

After the Sept. 15 win, head coach John Antonio said he was happy to get another win to the Casa Grande record, and praised the defensive line for its unwavering persistence throughout the night.

“The good thing about our defense is they keep us in those games,“ Antonio said.

Senior Cade Rea led with eight tackles, and also scored the last Casa Grande touchdown of the night. Senior Matt Reilly followed with seven tackles, and senior Seamus Dirrane also had seven tackles and a sack on Balboa.

Senior Kodi Cornelius came through with six tackles, including three tackles for loss, and three sacks.

Seniors Marco Sierra and Andrew Antonio also thrilled the crowd with fumble recoveries in the third and fourth quarter, Antonio’s recovery setting up Rea’s touchdown run in the last six minutes of the game.

While the first quarter ended with no score, Casa Grande’s offense woke up in the second quarter, with senior Zachary Herrera getting a 2-yard touchdown and a good kick by Junior Camden Bushey to bring the Gaucho lead to 7-0, which was the end score for the half.

Herrera soared on offense with 15 rushes, 84 rushing yards, 59 receiving yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown happened in the fourth quarter, following a flag on Balboa that brought the Gauchos to the 17-yard line on a first down. With a handoff to Herrera, the running back was able to take off to the end zone with seven minutes left in the game.

Prior to that touchdown, in the third quarter junior quarterback Danny Mercado got a two-yard touchdown following a couple of passes and a long run by senior wide receiver Gavin Pandolfi.

Mercado went 21 for 27 with 125 passing yards. In the first half sophomore Joey Cerda was in at quarterback, going 5 for 8 and passing for 66 yards with 21 rushing yards.

A good portion of the game was highlighted by a substantial number of flags and penalties called on both sides, including nearly a half dozen in the last few minutes of the first half alone, which created a stir on the sidelines.

Nerves continued to set in on the Gaucho side in the fourth quarter as the Buccaneers tightened tensions, finally getting on the board with a touchdown from the 3-yard line with eight minutes left in the game.

The Buccaneers kicked up the momentum again with a long pass followed by a one-yard touchdown by Balboa’s Dontee Allen-Wilson, bringing the score to 28-14 with four minutes to go.

But the Gauchos would make it through to secure the win.

“Our guys never give up, that’s the thing about our team I really love,” Antonio said. “They continue to work, they continue to play the game.”

Antonio said the team now looks forward to a bye week, which should give the players time to rest and heal from a few minor injuries experienced this week. Casa Grande will next face Napa at 7 p.m. Sept. 29.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.