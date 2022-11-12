Subscribe

Prep football: Cloverdale falls to Clear Lake in playoff rematch

GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 11, 2022, 10:50PM

Friday’s scores

D2: Rancho Cotate 49, Livermore 14

D3: Windsor 41, College Park 15

D3: American Canyon 34, Casa Grande 7

D4: Cardinal Newman 49, Petaluma 31

D5: Miramonte 55, Sonoma Valley 8

D5: Analy 49, San Rafael 42

D6: Justin-Siena 7, Middletown 0

D7: Clear Lake 47, Cloverdale 13

In a rematch of last week’s North Central League I title game, No. 7 Cloverdale was unable to keep it close against No. 2 Clear Lake as the Cardinals scored 42 straight points to run away from the Eagles in a 49-13 victory Friday night in Lake County in the first round of the North Coast Section Division 7 playoffs.

“(Clear Lake) stiffened up in the second half, played great defense and shut us down,” Cloverdale head coach Taylor Galloway said.

Juniors Diesel Cavallo and Cole Grell each had long rushing touchdowns to help the Eagles (6-5) rush out to a 13-7 lead after one.

But Clear Lake (10-1), which scored 13 straight in the second quarter to take a 20-13 lead into the break, pulled away with several long scoring runs in the third quarter.

Despite the loss, Galloway also highlighted the play of senior lineman Casey Lemley, who was moved to tight end in the second half.

“Had some great catches in the second half,” Galloway said. “He’s just too damn talented to not give some opportunities like that.”

Galloway also feels confident about the Eagles’ future with players like Grell, Cavallo and freshman quarterback Mason Caturegli all set to return next year.

