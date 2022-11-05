Prep football: Cloverdale falls to Clear Lake on late touchdown

In a North Central League I game, the Eagles (6-4, 4-3) gave up a late fourth-quarter touchdown and a subsequent two-point conversion to the Cardinals (9-1, 6-1) that led to the late 22-21 loss.

Cloverdale had a 21-7 lead in the second quarter but could not hold it. The Eagles gave up a Clear Lake score right before halftime and then another one with three minutes left in the game. The winning score for Clear Lake came on a short quarterback run and then the two-point conversion on a pass.

“It was a good game for us. I am satisfied with our effort. It was a tough, physical game for us,” Cloverdale coach Taylor Galloway said. “We made Clear Lake grind it out and go for a two-point conversion to win the game. Our kids were really tough and held their own in the trenches.”

The Eagles had one last drive to try and win it in the fourth quarter, but it ended when quarterback Mason Caturegli was intercepted with 40 seconds to play.

Caturegli scored on runs of 3, 5, and 8 yards to account for all of Cloverdale’s touchdowns.

Cloverdale’s special teams recovered two consecutive onside kicks, giving them the edge in the first half.

“We worked on the onside kicks all week. We are happy with how the kids executed our game plan,” Galloway said. “We knew Clear Lake was really explosive and athletic, so our game plan was to slow the game down.”

Galloway said the Eagles will make the NCS Division 7 playoffs, but he isn’t sure how high of a seed they will get. Even so, he said the team had a good regular season, likely finishing second or third in the league standings (Clear Lake won the NCL I title).

“We are going into the playoffs on a high note,” Galloway said.