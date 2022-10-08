The visiting Eagles (5-1, 3-0) upset the Saints (3-3, 1-2) 44-36 in a North Central League I game Friday night due in large part to quarterback Mason Caturegli, who threw for two scores and ran for four.

“Mason played tough,” Cloverdale coach Taylor Galloway said. “He slipped lose for a couple of touchdowns. We didn’t throw the ball much, but when we did, we hit it big.”

Receiver Diesel Cavallo caught the two scoring passes tossed by Caturegli.

Defensively, it wasn’t a great night for Cloverdale, but the Eagles did enough to win.

“We had some gap issues defensively up front,” Galloway said. “We definitely have a ton of work to do. Our team is a work in progress.”

Cloverdale had lost the previous 12 meetings against St. Helena and hadn’t beaten the Saints since 2009.

“This was a big monkey off our backs. The kids have to believe they can beat the big programs that they are used to losing to,” Galloway said. “We talked about the legacy the kids want to leave. This is a big step in the right direction.”

Cloverdale plays a league game at Kelseyville next week.