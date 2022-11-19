Prep football: Clutch field goal secures Cardinal Newman’s semifinal win

On Friday night in Lafayette, Third-seeded Cardinal Newman won by a cat’s whisker and perhaps used a rabbit’s foot for good fortune, upsetting No. 2 Acalanes 17-14 in their North Coast Section Division 4 semifinal playoff game.

With 8 seconds left in the fourth quarter and the score tied 14-14, Cardinal Newman sophomore kicker Patrick Gardener booted a 34-yard field goal that cleared the crossbar by a few feet to effectively win the game. Gardener was 0-3 previously on field-goal attempts this season and it was his first career made field goal.

Cardinal Newman coach Richard Sanchez said he had a dream Thursday night that Gardener was going to kick a critical field goal against the Matadors. Sanchez’s premonition came to pass.

“Patrick really works on his craft. He came through and he was nails,” Sanchez said. “Acalanes called two time outs and tried to ice him. He had his normal demeanor. He is one of the heroes for us on the night, for sure.”

Another Cardinals hero was two-way junior starter Zach Homan. While playing linebacker, Homan scored on a 16-yard pick-six interception in the second quarter and caused a fumble that he recovered in the third quarter.

At tight end, Homan picked up a fumble by teammate Santino Acevedo after a 35-yard run and rambled 15 yards for a Cardinals touchdown in the third quarter.

“That’s part of the game. It’s good to have good fortune,” Sanchez said with a chuckle. “Homan is like the Energizer Bunny out there. He had a heck of a game.”

The cards kept turning up blackjack for the Cardinals (8-4) as the Matadors (10-2) missed taking the lead with 6 minutes to play on a missed 30-yard field goal that went wide right, keeping the score 14-14.

Cardinal Newman safety Nicholas Ayre intercepted an overthrown ball at Acalanes’ 45-yard line and returned it 22 yards to the Matadors’ 23-yard line with 58 seconds to play. 50 seconds later, Gardener’s kick sent the Cardinals to the title game.

Cardinal Newman advances to the Division 4 championship next weekend against the winner of Saturday’s semifinal between No. 5 Del Norte (9-1) of Crescent City and No. 1 Marin Catholic (11-0) from Kentfield.

Cardinal Newman will host the game if Del Norte is the opponent, but goes on the road if Marin Catholic prevails. The Cardinals were handily defeated by Marin Catholic in last year’s Division 4 championship and would be heavy underdogs if they play the Wildcats on the road.

“Marin Catholic beat us last year a lot to a little,” Sanchez said. “But you never know what can happen when you get in a football game.”

Cardinal Newman had a relatively poor night offensively against Acalanes, especially in the air. Cardinals quarterback Matt Hilden had a rough go of it, completing 8-of-27 passes for 60 yards. He had several critical overthrows to open receivers that would have resulted in big plays.

“Hilden struggled. He just didn’t make some of the throws,” Sanchez said. “Acalanes’ defensive line did a great job. They were big and physical and manhandled us up front.”

Cardinal Newman’s ground game also underperformed, with workhorse running back Acevedo (18 carries for 77 yards) fumbling twice. The one lost fumble was only the second such turnover for Cardinal Newman all season. It was a costly miscue, as the fumble was inside the Cardinals’ red zone and Acalanes converted it into a touchdown.

Cardinal Newman won the game with defense. Cardinals cornerback Jack Grafe’s interception rounded out a trio of pickoffs by the secondary, giving Cardinal Newman a 4-1 edge in takeaways.

“We played more zone defensively than normal, knowing Acalanes had two dynamite receivers. Our secondary did a great job. Our defense was well prepared,” Sanchez said. “To hold Acalanes to 14 points is a pat on the back for our defense.”