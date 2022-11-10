Prep football: Don’t miss these 1st-round NCS playoff games

Eleven Sonoma County teams will embark on their postseason journeys this week as the North Coast Section playoffs get underway Friday night.

Five of those teams are seeded in the top four of their respective divisions and could be in line for deep runs in the playoffs. One of those teams, Cardinal Newman, is the No. 3 seed in Division 4 and will host Petaluma, the No. 6 seed, in The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week.

We’ll dig into that Cardinals-Trojans matchup later this week. Here are three other first-round playoff games to watch this week.

Division 2: No. 3 Rancho Cotate (8-2) vs No. 6 Livermore (8-2), Friday, 7 p.m. The Cougars have been rolling ever since their 34-30 loss to Windsor a month ago. They enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak with a scoring differential of 110-17 over that span, which included wins over two other playoff teams in Cardinal Newman and Montgomery.

There remains a chance that starting quarterback Liam Keaney returns from his head injury at some point in the playoffs, but junior backup Jacob Pruitt has performed incredibly in his absence. He’s passed for 388 yards with three touchdowns and ran for over 300 yards with six touchdowns over the past three games.

While the Cougars will be a multi-touchdown favorite in their playoff opener, they’ll still need to play well to beat Livermore and its high-powered offense.

The Cowboys, who finished third in the East Bay Valley Athletic League behind Foothill and Dublin, are scoring 37 points per game and led by senior quarterback Tyler Trudeau (1,674 passing yards, 19 touchdowns, one interception), senior running back Elijah Hodgers (110 carries, 1,042 rushing yards, 11 touchdowns) and senior wide receiver Dominic Johnson (23 catches, 735 yards, nine touchdowns).

CalPreps computer prediction: Rancho Cotate, 38-21

Division 3: No. 6 Casa Grande (6-4) at No. 3 American Canyon (7-3), Friday, 7 p.m. This should be a great rematch of a thrilling Vine Valley Athletic League battle that took place just weeks ago and saw the Wolves emerge as 23-22 victors.

The Gauchos took a one-score lead in the fourth, but American Canyon rallied with a game-winning 16-play drive, capped by a touchdown with 15 seconds left and a successful two-point try.

Funny enough, that game actually spurred both teams to strong finishes in the regular season that probably led them to securing their playoff berths.

The Wolves enter the playoffs on a three-game winning streak, having also beaten Petaluma last week, while the Gauchos closed out league play with a 29-28 win over Petaluma and a 24-14 win over Justin-Siena.

It’s always hard to beat a team twice in a season, so we’ll see if Casa Grande can even the score this week.

CalPreps computer prediction: American Canyon, 35-22

Division 7: No. 7 Cloverdale (6-4) at No. 2 Clear Lake (9-1), Friday, 7 p.m. Speaking of playing a team twice in a season, how about playing the same team in back-to-back weeks? Cloverdale and Clear Lake battled it out for the North Central League I crown last week.

The Cardinals trailed by two scores in the first half but rallied in the fourth quarter to take the league title outright. Cloverdale executed its game plan well but just couldn’t hold on down the stretch.

The Eagles will get another chance at the Cardinals this week and could throw a wrench into the Division 7 playoffs with a win.

CalPreps computer prediction: Clear Lake, 31-21

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.