Healdsburg High School is turning to a former El Molino head coach and a longtime Sonoma County assistant to breathe new life into its struggling football program.

The school officially hired Randy Parmeter as its new head coach last month. Parmeter, who led a resurgence at El Molino from 2013 to 2019, takes over a Greyhounds team that went winless last year for the third time in four seasons and was outscored by 326 points.

“Through the interview process, he was clearly the most qualified candidate,” Healdsburg Athletic Director Josh Cavanagh said. “From the success he had at El Molino — turning a program similar to ours around — we felt like that was the best chance we had to bring our football program back.

Parmeter will be Healdsburg’s fourth head coach in the last six years. Robert “Bear” Gray, the outgoing head coach, opted not to return after last season, his second leading the Greyhounds. Cavanagh said that Gray had agreed to coach for two years, so his departure was not unexpected.

Parmeter began his coaching career as an assistant at St. Vincent and then spent time as an assistant on Paul Cronin’s staff at Cardinal Newman in 2011, 2012 and for the 2021 pandemic-delayed spring season. He was also on Cronin’s staff at Windsor in the fall of 2021. Most recently, he served as an assistant at Cloverdale to head coach Taylor Galloway, who was his offensive coordinator at El Molino from 2014-18.

“I just thought the school reminded me a lot of El Molino and I was able to get El Molino to a point where they were competitive year in and year out as a real small school playing much larger schools,” Parmeter said of the Healdsburg opportunity. “I just felt that I could do that same thing with Healdsburg, try to get their program rebuilt and back on track.”

With its struggles on the gridiron the last few years, questions have risen whether Healdsburg might drop down to eight-person football. Cavanagh is hopeful the Greyhounds can avoid such a move with Parmeter at the helm and an athletic class of freshman and sophomores who are eager to play.

“I want to do everything I can to keep us at 11-man and keep us competitive in our leagues here,” Cavanagh said. “The next few years will be very telling with where the program is going to go in the long term, but we’re hopeful that we can turn it around, become competitive in the league again, especially with the realignment happening after next year.”

A massive football-only realignment is set to take effect starting in the 2024 season, a move in large part to help struggling programs like Healdsburg’s. The realignment would place Healdsburg into a new league with schools from the North Bay League, Vine Valley Athletic League and Marin County Athletic League that have had similar records over the last three seasons.

One of Parmeter’s goals at Healdsburg is bringing back a JV program. Currently the school only fields a varsity team, which Cavanagh said has kept many potential players from joining the program. Healdsburg’s youth program, the Bulldogs, ceased operations a few years ago, which eliminated a massive feeder for the high school.

“To me it’s imperative, so there was no question for me about having a JV program,” Parmeter said. “And there’s a good eighth grade class coming up. There’s a good group of kids there, and I know that Healdsburg has opened up its district a little bit more for people to be able to come in, so that should be helpful.”

Cavanagh has also begun efforts to bring flag football to the junior high to further the rebuilding efforts.

Interest in football does appears to be growing at the high school level as well. Cavanagh said nearly 40 kids came out to an informational meeting last month after Parmeter was hired.

“He knows what it takes to create a successful program and he’ll be able to implement those here,” Cavanagh said. “We’re really excited about him and the potential he has.”

