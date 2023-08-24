Prep football: Games to watch in opening week

The opening week of the 2023 high school football season in Sonoma County is finally here.

The first-week slate features a few matchups between local teams, including Rancho Cotate vs. Petaluma at Santa Rosa Junior College, our Game of the Week. Keep an eye out for a full preview Friday.

In other nonleague matchups between local teams, Casa Grande will play Cardinal Newman in their first meeting since 2017, Ukiah begins the Paul Cronin era by hosting Montgomery, St. Vincent starts the year with a big test against De Anza and Elsie Allen hosts Roseland University Prep in eight-person action in the Lobos’ first varsity football game in a few years.

Here’s a closer look at those games.

Casa Grande (0-0) at Cardinal Newman (0-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

This should be an interesting duel between two teams ranked in our preseason top five. The No. 2 Cardinals appear ready for a big year, with a ton of returners back on their defense and on the line from last year’s NCS Division 4 runner-up squad. They do need to replace some important skill guys on offense but have improved at the quarterback position with Maria Carrillo transfer Jayson Colter, a junior.

The No. 5 Gauchos also have a bunch of new pieces, including junior quarterback Danny Mercado, but have some key guys back on the line and a host of talented young players up from a very good JV team last year. The Cardinals have had a defensive, grind-it-out identity the last few years, which will make this a clash of styles against the Gauchos’ pass-heavy offense.

Montgomery (0-0) at Ukiah (0-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Vikings blanked the Wildcats 27-0 last year, but both squads will be much different this go-’round. Montgomery graduated more than 20 seniors but brought back their star wide receiver/linebacker Izeyah Wright, who is garnering Division I looks. It’s mostly new faces around him, though, so we’re not quite sure what to expect from the Vikings in this season opener.

The same could be said about the Wildcats, who graduated several of last year’s top players but are now being led by local coaching legend Paul Cronin. Cronin led Cardinal Newman for nearly two decades before a one-year stint at Windsor in 2021, racking up six NCS titles, three state title game appearances and one state title over his career. Area coaches think that Ukiah will take a step forward with Cronin at the helm.

De Anza (0-0) at St. Vincent (0-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

St. Vincent jumps up to Division 6 after back-to-back trips to the NCS Division 7 title game, the first resulting in a section crown. Set to face tougher competition come the postseason, the Mustangs are looking to challenge themselves with a tough nonleague slate that starts with a very solid Division 5 team in De Anza that won six games last year and finished second in the Tri-County Rock League.

The Dons are an athletic team that will pose a good test for the Mustangs to open the year. St. Vincent looks to reload after graduating arguably its most talented class in program history last season.

Roseland University Prep (0-0) at Elsie Allen (0-0), Friday, 6 p.m.

This matchup will be the first meeting between these two eight-person programs that are less than a mile apart from each other on Santa Rosa’s west side. RUP is a relatively new program and is coming off its first playoff appearance ever, while Elsie Allen is fielding its first varsity program in years.

Due to a lack of players, the Lobos did not have any football teams in 2021 and then fielded a JV team last year. They make their return to varsity football with an eight-person program this fall. Regardless of the outcome, this should be a fun atmosphere between two teams made up of players from the same community.

