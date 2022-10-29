Prep football: Hayden Anderson’s big 2nd half propels Windsor to 6th straight win

The top-ranked Windsor Jaguars got an explosive performance from sophomore phenom Hayden Anderson to pull away from Analy in the second half of a 51-30 win in Sebastopol on Friday night, extending their winning streak to six games and holding on to the top spot in the North Bay League Oak division heading into the final week of the regular season.

The win sets up a league-deciding duel between Windsor (7-2, 4-0) and rival Cardinal Newman (6-3, 3-1) in the season and league finale at Windsor next week. A Windsor victory would give the Jaguars their first league title since 2011, while a win for Newman would end the year with a three-way tie atop the NBL-Oak standings between the Cardinals, Jaguars and Rancho Cotate.

“All year long we’ve told our guys that it’s a one-game season — it’s about this game, nothing else matters, and now it really is a one-game season,” Windsor head coach Dean Sexton said after Friday’s win. “We’re looking forward to that and looking forward to getting to work on Newman tomorrow.”

While the final score might indicate otherwise, Analy (4-5, 1-4) was in the game until a late flurry of scores from Windsor in the fourth quarter.

The main culprit behind the offensive onslaught was Anderson, who ran for 153 yards and four touchdowns in the second half — three in the fourth quarter — to finish with 231 rushing yards and five touchdowns, both career highs.

Here’s how Friday’s battle played out.

Mr. Anderson

For the second time this season, Anderson — who usually plays wide receiver — filled in at quarterback for his older brother, Judson, who was out on Friday with a minor injury, per Sexton.

And for the second time, the younger Anderson seized the opportunity.

He ran for 78 yards and a score in the first half but Windsor clung to a 21-20 lead, the difference being a missed Analy extra point.

He made sure his presence was felt in the final two quarters. About midway through the third, after each team had traded turnovers on their first possessions, Anderson looped around the right side with some misdirection, found a hole and took off for a 71-yard touchdown to make it 28-20.

Windsor followed with arguably its biggest defensive possession of the game, which we’ll get to shortly, that held Analy to just a field goal when the Tigers looked primed to answer with a touchdown of their own. Instead, they had to settle for three points to make it 28-23 with under two minutes left in the frame.

From there on out, the Jaguars had three more possessions, each of which ended with an Anderson touchdown. In the fourth quarter alone, he had five carries for 59 yards with three touchdowns.

Windsor gets a short field after an Analy onside kick and converts it into a TD. @HAnderson_2025 with a 9-yard TD run, his 3rd score of the 2nd half, 4th of the game. 44-30, 5:13 Q4. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/UTLbmul3l3 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 29, 2022

“The biggest way I can describe him is he’s an anomaly,” Sexton said of his sophomore wide receiver. “There’s really not one thing that you can hang your hat off that he does well — he does everything well. For us, if we put him at any position on the team, he’d be the best guy. He’s just one of those guys that don’t come around very often and we’re just soaking up having him for the next three years.”

Windsor’s running attack

Anderson wasn’t the only Jaguar doing damage on the ground Friday night.

For the evening, Windsor rushed for 442 yards. Aside from Anderson’s performance, junior Max McFerren ran for 96 yards on 12 carries with a touchdown, sophomore Wyatt Morris had 87 yards on 11 carries with a score and junior Dom Morris had 28 yards on four carries.

“We have a backfield of many choices, four guys who we can put the ball (in their hands) and we’re confident that they’re going to get positive yards every time,” Anderson said.

Big defensive swing

The aforementioned defensive play in the third quarter ended up proving to be vital to Windsor’s victory.

Analy trailed 28-20, looking to answer after Anderson’s 71-yard score, and had first and goal at Windsor’s 1-yard line. Their following two plays went backward, the big one an 8-yard sack from sophomore Jacob Byrn.

While Analy scored on its next offensive possession, that stand made the deficit large enough to give Windsor some breathing room down the stretch.

“That was huge,” Sexton said of the goal-line stand. “Our defense played really good in the second half. To hold a team like that to 10 points in the second half, that’s pretty good.”

Final notes

Windsor’s Gunnar Erickson opened the game with an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown, giving the Jaguars a 7-0 lead 11 seconds into the game.

Windsor wastes no time, @GunnarErickson4 takes the opening kick 80 yards to the house. 7-0 Windsor 11 seconds into the game. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/Qt9wx36i5H — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) October 29, 2022

Windsor senior lineman Nate Ojeda torn his meniscus and had surgery a few months ago. He returned to the Jaguars about five weeks ago and has been a major factor on their line, which has helped propel them to their current six-game winning streak.

Analy quarterback Sammy Long had another stellar game, going 23-for-41 passing for 303 yards with two passing scores and two rushing touchdowns. Solomon Hall had seven catches for 112 yards with a score and Jafet Gonzalez had 75 receiving yards with a touchdown.

Analy’s Liam Drake had an acrobatic interception of Anderson in the first half. He tipped the ball in the air and dove to snag it just before it fell to the turf.