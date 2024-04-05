Healdsburg High School has found its new head football coach.

Christian Rosales, a 2013 graduate of the school, is set to take over the program.

This will be the first varsity head coaching job for Rosales, 28, who’s served as an offensive line coach at St. Vincent for the last few seasons. During his prep days at Healdsburg, Rosales played for legendary football coach Tom Kirkpatrick before playing at Santa Rosa Junior College. He then served as an assistant coach at Healdsburg before joining the staff at St. Vincent three years ago.

“It’s bittersweet leaving St. Vincent because I started gaining more confidence, especially this last year, but at the same time, how often do you get to come off of a state championship and go take over the program you used to play for?” Rosales told The Press Democrat on Thursday.

Rosales was front and center for the historic success that St. Vincent has experienced over the last three years. In 2021, the Mustangs won the North Coast Section Division 7 title and made it to the Division 6-AA NorCal regional finals. The following season, they started the year 12-0 before falling in the NCS Division 7 title game. And last year, they won not only the NCS Division 6 title but went on to win the Division 6-AA state championship.

“We’re excited to have him,” Healdsburg Superintendent Chris Vanden Heuvel said of Rosales. “He hasn’t been a head coach, but I think he’s gotten some good experience coaching under (St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog), who is one of Sonoma County’s most decorated and most successful coaches, and (Rosales) has seen what it takes to take a program to the highest level for high school football. We’re excited to have him here.

“I was his high school principal, so I know he knows our community,” added Vanden Heuvel. “He literally walked in our kids’ shoes. He should bring some positive change to our program.”

Rosales takes over for Randy Parmeter, who was relieved of his duties as head coach last month after just one season following what Parmeter said was a disagreement over fundraising money. School officials declined to comment on his dismissal.

Rosales will be tasked with continuing to rebuild the school’s struggling program that hasn’t posted a winning record since 2013. The Greyhounds have gone 0-19-1 over the last two seasons and have gone winless in four of the last five full years.

Healdsburg will be playing a new league starting in the 2024 season as part of a massive three-county realignment between the North Bay League, Marin County Athletic League and Vine Valley Athletic League. Healdsburg will share a division with programs that have posted similar records over recent years, like Novato, Terra Linda, Sonoma Valley and Piner.

“We’re in a good situation where we’re going to be in a new league, the kids have a great foundation — credit to Randy Parmeter; he definitely got a good thing started — but we’re definitely going to build off of that and bring elements of other programs from around the area into Healdsburg,” Rosales said.

Rosales has already put some of his coaching staff together. St. Vincent running backs coach Alex Johnson will be joining him, along with former Windsor standout Taylor Tappin, who played at Sacramento State and professionally in the Canadian Football League. Former Middletown star running back Nico Barrio will also be on staff as an assistant.

“I wanted a great mixture of guys that understand old-school Healdsburg football but at the same time, we can’t keep doing the same formula,” Rosales said. “In my opinion, the history of what Healdsburg has been is a great foundation for expectations, but I don’t think it’s a blueprint for how football is played today.”

The first official day of the 2024 football season is Aug. 12 and Healdsburg is set to open the season against Cloverdale on Aug. 30.

