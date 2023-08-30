Prep football: Intriguing matchups on tap in Week 2

If you enjoyed the opening week of the high school football season, then hold on tight for Week 2.

The headliner this week is Windsor’s season opener as host to Sac-Joaquin Section powerhouse Escalon, the reigning CIF Division 4-AA state champ. That Friday tilt is The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week and we’ll have a full game preview ahead of the game.

The Jaguars are not the only team facing tough competition from a different CIF section. Cardinal Newman hosts SJS standout Vacaville on Friday and St. Vincent hits the road for a Saturday afternoon matchup at a talented Oakland Tech team from the Oakland Section.

Ukiah and Rancho Cotate also both hit the road for tough matchups against Bay Area competition, while closer to home, Santa Rosa and Petaluma will face off in the longest-running rivalry in Sonoma County history.

Here’s a closer look at games to watch in Week 2

Cardinal Newman (1-0) vs. Vacaville (2-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Cardinals took care of Casa Grande 27-13 in their season opener last week behind stout defense (8½ sacks) and a big offensive game from senior running back Zach Homan (127 rushing yards, three touchdowns).

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 7 in the region by The Sacramento Bee, pose a much larger challenge. They’ve scored 40 points in each of their first two games and held their two opponents to just one touchdown while also forcing six turnovers. Senior quarterback Brody Fortunati, an Air Force commit, passed for over 300 yards and four touchdowns in their 43-0 season-opening win over Davis and senior running back Cristian Diosdado ran for 161 yards on 13 carries with a score in their 41-6 win over Sheldon last week.

Petaluma (0-1) at Santa Rosa (0-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

This local rivalry between two of the oldest high schools in Sonoma County can trace its roots back to 1892. While the Trojans have a slight advantage over the last decade (7-5 since 2009), they’ll be looking for their fourth straight win in the series and seventh in the last eight meetings.

The Panthers last won in 2018, beating the Trojans 42-16, and won four straight from 2010 to 2013. This time around, both teams enter having dropped their season openers, Petaluma 37-15 to Rancho Cotate and Santa Rosa 23-9 to San Rafael.

Ukiah (1-0) at Dublin (1-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Paul Cronin era at Ukiah got off to a roaring start last week with a 41-7 rout of Montgomery. The Wildcats scored two defensive touchdowns, senior quarterback Gabe Gonzalez passed for 198 yards with three touchdowns (two to junior receiver Omaurie Phillips-Porter) and senior running back Emery Mathis ran for 100 yards with a score.

But like Newman — Cronin’s old school — the Wildcats face a tougher challenge in Week 2. The Gaels, a Division 2 program picked to finish second in the East Bay Athletic League-Valley Division by the San Jose Mercury News, opened its season with a 40-0 win over Washington-Fremont.

Senior Garrett Esomonu returned both a kickoff and a punt for touchdowns and senior running back Kemauri Stinson had a pair of rushing touchdowns, while the defense also forced three turnovers.

St. Vincent (1-0) at Oakland Tech (0-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

The Mustangs roll into Game 2 of their season after a thorough 58-20 win over De Anza where the fourth quarter was played with a running clock. The Mustangs had a big day defensively and got offensive contributors from up and down their roster in the win, a good sign of things to come this fall.

The Mustangs beat the Bulldogs 29-12 in their meeting last season. That Bulldogs team was arguably one of the best since the Marshawn Lynch era in the early 2000s. Some of that star power has graduated, but the Bulldogs should still be a good test for the Mustangs. Senior running back Anthony Alonzo, a three-star prospect who is committed to Bethune-Cookman University, leads a roster full of other talented athletes.

Rancho Cotate (1-0) at Redwood (1-0), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Both teams opened with solid wins last week, the Cougars topping Petaluma 37-15 and the Giants gutting out a 17-15 win over San Leandro thanks to a go-ahead field goal with five minutes left.

The Giants have a ton to replace from last year, including all-league quarterback Brady Weingart, all their top rushers and five of their top six receivers.

The Cougars are in a similar boat but boast arguably the deepest backfield in the North Bay. Senior Tupotu Hale ran for 188 yards with three touchdowns last week and senior quarterback Jacob Pruitt totaled nearly 200 yards passing and on the ground with two scores.

The Cougars handled the Giants 42-14 last year. This will also be an important game for playoff seeding, as both programs are in Division 2 of the NCS.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.