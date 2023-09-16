A flurry of six first-half Rancho Cotate touchdowns from the legs and arm of quarterback Jacob Pruitt led the Cougars to a 39-20 win Friday night over fellow North Coast Section Division 2 program Freedom.

Pruitt put together his most electric performance of the season in the team's home opener — and he only needed one half to do so. He rushed 15 times for 184 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Not only did he dominate with his legs, but he also threw for 178 yards and three more touchdowns. Pruitt was rested halfway through the third quarter and didn’t see any action afterward.

“He is just a bona fide superstar and there are no other words to describe it,” Rancho Cotate head coach Gehrig Hotaling said of his quarterback. “Just what he is able to do with his legs and his arm and his leadership ability is just incredible and I’m just lucky he is on my team.”

Rancho’s offense came out of the gate hot, with a 12-play, 79-yard drive that was capped off by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Pruitt to wide receiver Nate Rodriguez. The offense mixed up the run and the pass throughout the entire drive and a late audible at the line of scrimmage freed up Rodriguez on the slant-route touchdown.

Pruitt find the end zone again for his fourth total touchdown of the first half. This time a 17-yard quarterback keeper.



Pruitt find the end zone again for his fourth total touchdown of the first half. This time a 17-yard quarterback keeper.

Rancho 25, Freedom 7 Q2 5:08

One of Rancho’s only defensive mistakes came on Freedom’s second play from scrimmage. The Falcons tried some trickery early and it worked to perfection. A double-reverse pass left Freedom wide receiver Jamier Perez wide open for a 62-yard touchdown.

On Rancho’s very next play from scrimmage after the Freedom (0-4) touchdown, Pruitt sprinted through the middle of the defense untouched on a quarterback keeper for a 69-yard house call. From that point on it was all Rancho (3-1).

Pruitt’s favorite target Friday night was wide receiver Gio Martinez, who finished with four receptions for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns — all in the first half. Pruitt and Martinez hooked up on two 50-plus-yard receptions. Both times Pruitt stepped up in the pocket and rifled an absolute moon ball to Martinez that fell right in the receiver’s lap.

“If people haven’t seen him (Pruitt) play before, it is a pretty awesome thing to watch and they should come out and check it out,” Hotaling said.

Freedom’s offense stalled the rest of the night, only getting two late touchdowns when the game was already sealed.

Rancho defensive back Tyler Schach was the main reason for Freedom's offensive stall. Schach picked off quarterback Myles Hunt twice in the first half and continued to find ways put the ball back in the Rancho offense's hands.

“I think it (Rancho’s defensive performance) was great, considering they came out in an offense that we didn’t prepare for and didn’t see on film,” Hotaling said. “They came out in some triple-option schemes so we reverted back to our Petaluma game to try and slow them down.”

Interception! Just as Freedom was driving Rancho safety Tyler Schach forces the turnover.

The Cougars faced adversity earlier in the year with a one-point loss to Redwood, but they have answered back in a big way with back-to-back wins as they look to turn their season around after the loss.

“Honestly, I bet that one-point loss is probably the best thing that has happened to us,” Hotaling said. “It refocused us, it humbled a lot of people in our program and (we) realized that we have to work for this thing. We are certainly working a lot harder now and it is paying dividends, so I just want to keep making strides and see where we are at come league.”

Rancho has a bye week next week but host its final nonleague opponent in Pleasant Valley the following week.