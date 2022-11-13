Kai Hall became the Redwood Empire’s all-time leading rusher on Saturday as top-seeded St. Vincent began the North Coast Section Division 7 football playoffs with a 28-15 win over visiting No. 8 Hoopa Valley.

The senior running back and four-year starter for the Mustangs finished with 124 rushing yards to give him 5,473 for his career. A short run in the third quarter broke the previous record of 5,447, set by Casa Grande’s Joe Trombetta in 2005.

“So proud and excited for him; he is an unbelievable player and a greater person,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said. “It’s been an unbelievable four years with him. I can’t wait to continue the ride with him and our team.”

Hall also scored a rushing touchdown just before the half, the 71st of his career — another Redwood Empire record.

The Mustangs (11-0) led 21-0 heading into the fourth before the Warriors (6-5) scored twice down the stretch. Senior quarterback Jaret Bosarge went 8-of-14 passing for 180 yards with an interception and three total touchdowns — one rushing and two in the air, to Jack Davis and Nico Antonini.

“Offensively, we did some good things in the running game and passing game, but overall we made too many mistakes and we had way too many penalties, which is not acceptable,” Herzog said. “We will definitely work on that this upcoming week. We definitely need to be more disciplined and cut down on penalties.”

St. Vincent will host No. 5 McKinleyville (7-4) at 1 p.m. Saturday for a chance to return to an NCS title game for the second straight season.