Prep football: Late scores sees Rancho Cotate past Pleasant Valley 32-21

The Cougars (4-1) rallied to overcome a 21-20 deficit early in the fourth quarter to pull out a tough road win against Pleasant Valley of Chico.

“We just battled. This is a tough place to play on Pleasant Valley’s homecoming against a Northern Section power,” Rancho Cotate coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “It was an amazing atmosphere, just electrical.”

Rancho Cotate led 20-7 at halftime but had a let-down in the third quarter as the Vikings scored two consecutive touchdowns in the third quarter to take the slim lead. The A pick-six of 45 yards against Cougars quarterback Liam Keaney (15-for-27 passing for 246 yards, 3 TDs, 1 interception) gave the Vikings the lead.

However, Keaney rebounded to lead Rancho Cotate on a long scoring drive to retake the lead 26-21. Tupotu Hale ran it in for the 6-yard touchdown. The drive included Keaney connecting on a critical fourth-and-10 with about five minutes to play to keep the drive alive. It was a large risk by the Cougars coaching staff, but it paid off.

“We didn’t drive all the way up here to play conservative,” Hotaling said. “That was the biggest play of the game. Liam showed good toughness to bounce back from the interception.”

The Vikings (3-2) got the ball back deep in their own territory in the final few minutes but couldn’t gain much traction. On the last play of the game, in a desperate scramble, the Vikings quarterback fumbled on the Pleasant Valley 5-yard line and Rancho Cotate defensive tackle Malik Cleveland picked up the ball and jaunted into the endzone to wrap a bow around the Cougars victory.

Three Rancho Cotate receivers each hit paydirt on touchdown catches by beating one-on-one coverage on vertical routes. Cougars’ touchdown catches came via Sai Vadrawale (18 yards), Ananias Walker (38 yards), and Dylan Gagnon (25 yards).

“The game was super physical. We passed the ball a lot and they ran the ball a lot (310 yards rushing for the Vikings),” Hotaling said. “It came down to a fourth quarter scrap and our guys responded. We got timely defensive stops when we needed them.”