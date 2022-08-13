Prep football: Local players to watch from the North Central League

There will be no shortage of football talent taking the field when North Bay teams kick off the season on Aug. 26.

Here are some players to watch from Cloverdale and Roseland University Prep, the two Sonoma County schools that play in the North Central League.

Cloverdale (NCL I)

QB Caden Axell; 6-3, 165; Sr.

Tall quarterback with a strong, accurate arm. Potential breakout candidate.

OL/DL Casey Lemley; 6-3, 235; Sr.

Returning First-Team All-League lineman.

RB/LB Ayal Fitchelberg; 5-10, 170; Sr.

Returning First-Team All-League running back.

Also keep an eye on:

RB/WR Diesel Cavallo; Jr.; OL/DL Roman Carrillo, Sr.

Roseland University Prep (NCL III)

QB/RB/S/WR Eddie Gutierrez; So.

Returning starting quarterback. Ran for five touchdowns in a 50-8 win over John Swett. Had nine touchdowns and two interceptions in a 7-on-7 camp at SRJC this summer.

OL/DL Gustavo Molina Romero; Sr.

Second-year starting lineman. Senior captain and described as the “backbone” of the team.

QB/RB/WR/S Isaiah Velazquez; Sr.

Top skill position returner. Has the potential to play the next level.

Also keep an eye on:

WR/DE/S Rodrigo Gutierrez, Sr.; DE/LB Edgar Farias, Jr.; TE/LB Noah Rowland Jr.

