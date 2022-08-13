Prep football: Local players to watch from the Vine Valley Athletic League

There will be no shortage of football talent taking the field when North Bay teams kick off the season on Aug. 26.

Here are some players to watch from Sonoma County schools in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

Casa Grande

OL/DL Kodi Cornelius; 6-0, 280; Jr.

Returning First-Team All-League lineman and a three-year starter. Had 44 tackles, six for loss and four sacks.

QB Wyatt Abramson; 6-1, 180; Sr.

Returning backup quarterback. Was 13-for-22 passing for 282 yards last season with a touchdown and an interception.

RB Ryder Jacobson; 6-0, 172; Sr.

Leading rusher as a junior. Ran for 358 yards on 65 carries with seven touchdowns. Also top returning receiver, had 24 receptions for 179 yards and a touchdown.

Also keep an eye on:

WR/DB Spencer Almond, Sr.; WR Lucas Miles, Sr.; S Matt Reilly, Jr.; WR/CB Clint Rea, Jr.; OL Ryan Cooper, Sr. DE Jack Larson, Sr.; LB Seamus Dirrane, Jr.; S Ethan Arellano, Jr.

Petaluma

QB/LB Henry Ellis; 6-2, 195; Sr.

Returning First-Team All-League quarterback. Dual threat; threw for 1,426 yards, 21 touchdowns with six interceptions, also ran for a team-best 477 yards with 11 touchdowns.

WR/RB/LB Silas Pologeorgis; 6-1, 190; Sr.

Returning Second-Team All-League running back and linebacker. Led team with 940 all-purpose yards (447 rushing, 377 receiving, 116 kick return). Also had 10 total touchdowns — four rushing, six receiving — and 33 tackles, four sacks.

WR/DB Dawson Shaw; 6-3, 200; Sr.

Returning First-Team All-League wide receiver/defensive back. Had 21 receptions for 368 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Also keep an eye on:

ILB Hyrum Smith, Sr.; ILB/RB Lucas Vanderlind, Sr.; FB Ed Berncich, Jr.; WR/K Asher Levy, Jr.; TE/DL London Sundell, Jr.; OL/DL Jed Anezil, Jr.; OL/DL Zack Rinsky, Sr.; OL/DL Jagger Williams, Sr.; RB Chase Miller, Jr.

Sonoma Valley

QB Trent Ohman; 6-0, 165; Jr.

First-Team All-League quarterback as a sophomore. Threw for 1,293 yards, 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions, also ran for 168 yards with two touchdowns.

TE/OLB Payden Ihrig; 5-11, 180; Jr.

Top returning tackler, had 35 last year with four for loss. Also caused two fumbles and recovered one.

WR Hudson Giarrita; 5-11, 185; So.

Top JV player for the Dragons. Had 712 all-purpose yards, nine touchdowns, 30 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions.

Also keep an eye on:

RB/LB Spencer Jacobs, Sr.; Kaiden Compton, Jr.

