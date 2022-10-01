Prep football: Maria Carrillo shocks Analy

Underdog Maria Carrillo relied on its’ defense in the clutch, along with its bruising run game, to pound out a tough 31-27 victory on the road against Analy in a non-league game on Friday night.

Trailing 27-23 with 7:30 to play in the fourth quarter, the Pumas (2-3) slugged out a run-heavy 70-yard touchdown drive that was capped with a 1-yard scoring run by Reed Sherman. Sam Mortimer ran in a two-point conversion for a 31-27 lead with 3:20 to play.

Samuel Lawson gets Maria Carrillo to the Analy 12.



4:08 left.



Lawson has 123 rushing yards pic.twitter.com/R4Z8D24diW — West Coast Preps (@westcoastpreps_) October 1, 2022

“We drove the field and we were just hammering out yardage and ripping off chunks,” Maria Carrillo Head Coach Jay Higgins said. “I don’t think we saw a third down on that drive until we were inside their 10-yard line. We are a physical football team.”

Analy (3-2) had one final chance but stalled out in its’ own end and Maria Carrillo’s Nathan Dipman intercepted Tigers quarterback Sammy Long’s pass with 2:30 to play. The Pumas ran out the clock on the ground to win the game.

Nehemiah Holiday and Gio Lucchesi also had interceptions for the Pumas secondary. Long threw three touchdowns but also had three picks, ending several promising Analy drives.

“We had problems stopping the run and we turned the ball over too many times,” Analy coach Dan Bourdon said. “It was a physical game tonight.”

Maria Carrillo won the total yardage battle 363-247. The Pumas churned out 318 yards on the ground.

“Tonight was a great example of Puma football,” Higgins said. “I felt like in the fourth quarter we wore Analy down.”

The Pumas got scoring runs from Lucchesi (seven yards), Lawson (six yards), and Sherman (one and 21 yards).

Maria Carrillo seems to have righted the ship after an 0-3 start which included two heart-breaking losses in the final seconds to start the season.

“We are getting guys healthy,” Higgins said. “We have improved our play in a couple of key areas that hurt us in a couple of games.”

Linebacker Logan Bruce led the Pumas defense with nine solo tackles.

“Analy has a pretty good offense and they made some plays,” Higgins said. “Our secondary really played well tonight. They did a great job in coverage - they disrupted a half-dozen balls and intercepted three passes.”

Carrillo was amped up after their victory against Analy. @pdpreps pic.twitter.com/qyHUdvKh1n — Nick Vides (@vnick198) October 1, 2022

Maria Carrillo opens up North Bay League-Redwood play next Friday at Ukiah.

For the Tigers, in addition to the three touchdown passes by Long, Analy got a special teams’ touchdown on a kick-off return by Logan Mitchell.

Analy begins NBL-Oak play next Friday at Rancho Cotate.

“We have to get healthy and execute,” Bourdon said of the challenge versus the Cougars.