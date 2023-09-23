Prep football: Montgomery hangs on to upset St. Vincent 37-35 behind defense, big game from new running back

World, meet Emasi Rabukawaqa.

The Montgomery speedster, a native of Fiji with a rugby background, made his first start at running back Friday night in place of injured starter Quentin Perez and had himself a night to remember.

In just his second game of organized football ever, the senior put up 156 rushing yards with a pair of rushing touchdowns and had an 80-yard kickoff return touchdown to lead the Vikings past St. Vincent 37-35 in a fierce nonleague battle at Jason Franci Field.

“The first time I came in I was so nervous, but today was great,” Rabukawaqa said. “I can’t believe I did three touchdowns. Just thank God for giving me this chance.”

While Rabukawaqa was the offensive star for the Vikings (3-2), it was their defense that was the story for most of Friday.

Montgomery’s defensive line gave the normally stout St. Vincent (3-1) offensive line fits all game. The Vikings sacked Mustangs sophomore quarterback Gabe Casanovas three times, recorded a safety, forced 18 incompletions and held the Mustangs to a season-low 85 rushing yards.

And yet despite those seemingly one-sided numbers, St. Vincent was in the game until the end. A touchdown with 24 seconds left in the fourth quarter cut what had been a 17-point second-half deficit to just two and put the pressure on Montgomery to secure a last-ditch onside kick.

Vikings junior Johnny McIntosh rose to the occasion and came down with the kick to secure the win.

“Montgomery deserved to win,” St. Vincent head coach Trent Herzog said. “They played harder, with better effort. I am proud of our kids that we stuck with it and made it a two-point game when it could have been a 20-point blowout.”

The Vikings led 23-14 at halftime thanks in large part to their defense. The game was tied 14-14 midway through the second quarter before a few huge plays swung the momentum going into the break.

First, Rabukawaqa, who had a shifty 36-yard touchdown run earlier in the frame, broke free for his 82-yard kickoff return touchdown. The Mustangs were kicking off after scoring to tie the game at 14 all. Montgomery then forced a quick punt thanks to a third-down sack from senior linebacker Ian Tucker.

While the Mustangs got the ball back a play later on an interception in the end zone, Montgomery’s defensive line picked up a safety and two points on an intentional grounding penalty in the end zone. Casanovas was swarmed by Viking defenders and did his best to get rid of the ball, but to no avail.

Monty’s D is playing out of its mind tonight. Tons of pressure up front. This is an intentional grounding and a safety to make it 23-14. St. Vincent all out of sorts right now.



Out of the break, the Vikings extended their lead on a 12-yard touchdown run from Rabukawaqa to make it 30-14. St. Vincent responded with an 11-play, 58-yard scoring drive, aided by a few Montgomery penalties, capped by a one-yard score for Jack Davis, who finished with two rushing touchdowns, 149 receiving yards on eight catches with a touchdown and an interception on defense.

The Vikings weren’t flustered as they engineered their own scoring drive in response. Rabukawaqa had runs of 20 and 28 yards on the possession before Montgomery senior quarterback Bobby McGovern found star wide receiver Izeyah Wright in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown connection.

Wright finished with three catches for 66 yards with a touchdown and had a 64-yard touchdown run in the first quarter on a busted Montgomery punt.

.@izeyah42 makes something out of nothing. Forced to run on a low punt snap and he takes it 64 yards for a TD.



Leading 37-20, Montgomery looked well in control. But St. Vincent didn’t go down without a fight.

The Mustangs scored on their very next possession, in large part due to a 50-yard pass from Casanovas to Davis on a broken play on third and 15. Casanovas ran it in from two yards out a play later and the two-point try was good to make it 37-28 with 11:45 left in the fourth.

Not over yet. Broken play leads to a 50-yard pass to @JackDavisSVHS. @CasanovasGabe punches it in a play later and the 2pt try is good.



Then the game devolved into a flag fest. While not exactly tidy for the first three quarters, nine of the game’s 25 total penalties were called in the final frame, including several crucial ones that either kept a drive alive or ended it prematurely.

Early in the quarter, the Vikings looked poised to add to their lead, but a holding penalty deep in St. Vincent territory forced them to settle for a 36-yard field goal that was blocked.

St. Vincent started its next drive with a false start and ended the possession with a punt due to a third-down sack by Montgomery junior Riley Hallin.

A personal foul on Montgomery quickly ended its next possession, but a holding call on St. Vincent on its next drive was followed by a 14-yard sack by Montgomery’s Donovan Patterson to force another change of possession.

Montgomery’s following possession, stalled out by penalties, again resulted in nothing and St. Vincent got the ball back with 1:30 left. A fast 10-play drive over the next minute resulted in a one-yard score for Davis, to make it 37-35 but that was as close at St. Vincent would get.

“I loved how our team fought, and that’s what needed because sometimes we look back at some of our losses where we didn’t fight, where we made mistakes and didn’t fight back, and this game showed we’re getting better at that,” Montgomery head coach Vertis Patton said.

McGovern had a similar takeaway.

“I think the biggest thing is our loss against Napa was a big learning experience for us to never get too comfortable,” he said. “We knew we were in that position again tonight and this time we knew what to do because we have great coaches who put us in position to do so.”

Montgomery heads into its bye next week with consecutive wins, but faces a big challenge in its North Bay League-Oak opener Oct. 6 when undefeated Cardinal Newman (4-0) comes to Franci Field.

St. Vincent, meanwhile, hits the road next week for a matchup at Fortuna (4-1), one of the other top-ranked Division 6 teams in the North Coast Section.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.