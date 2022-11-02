Prep football: Multiple league titles on the line in Week 11

What a slate of prep football games we have on deck for the final week of the regular season.

Four league titles will be decided in and around Sonoma County this weekend in a Week 11 that’s packed with must-watch games.

The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week will feature the conclusion of the North Bay League-Oak title race as top-ranked Windsor will look to knock off rival No. 3 Cardinal Newman and claim its first league title since 2011. We’ll have a full preview of that matchup in Friday’s edition.

Elsewhere, the NBL-Redwood title will be decided Saturday between No. 4 St. Vincent and second-place Maria Carrillo, while Petaluma will also look to end a decade-long league title drought in a crucial Vine Valley Athletic League tilt Friday night against American Canyon.

And in the North Central League I, Cloverdale could take advantage of an opportunity to create absolute chaos in the league race.

Here’s more on those three games to watch for Week 11.

Petaluma (7-2, 4-1 VVAL) vs. American Canyon (6-3, 4-1 VVAL), Friday, 7 p.m.

It all comes down to this. After dropping the Egg Bowl to rival Casa Grande last week, Petaluma’s league finale against American Canyon is now a must-win if the Trojans want to secure their first league title since 2009 and a first-round home playoff game.

Vintage has already finished league play at 5-1, leaving Petaluma, the only VVAL team to beat the Crushers, tied with American Canyon for second in the standings.

A win for the Wolves would see the Trojans finish in second place and the Crushers as the league’s automatic playoff qualifier. The Trojans could share the league title with Vintage and earn the auto-playoff qualifier with a victory.

This should be a battle of two similarly styled offenses that rely heavily on their ground attack. The Trojans will need to slow down American Canyon’s senior quarterback, Kaleb Anderson, who leads the team with 949 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns.

CalPreps computer prediction: American Canyon 28-26

Cloverdale (6-3, 4-2 NCL I) vs. Clear Lake (8-1, 5-1 NCL I), Friday, 7:30 p.m.

The Eagles righted the ship last week after two ill-timed losses that appeared to knock them out of contention for the league title. But then things got weird in the NCL I as the previously undefeated Cardinals lost in overtime to Willits and second-place Middletown lost to Kelseyville.

Clear Lake still holds the top spot in the league race and has clinched a share of the league title, but things could get very interesting if they lose to the Eagles on Friday.

Currently, Cloverdale, Middletown, Kelseyville and Willits are all tied for second in league, just one game back of the Cardinals. A win for Cloverdale would ensure a two-way tie for first between the Eagles and Cardinals and could lead to a possible five-way tie between all the aforementioned teams depending on how this week plays out.

While it would be a shared title, it would be Cloverdale’s first in any capacity since 2009.

CalPreps computer prediction: Clear Lake 31-26

St. Vincent (9-0, 3-0 NBL-Redwood) vs. Maria Carrillo (4-5, 2-1 NBL-Redwood), Saturday, 2 p.m.

St. Vincent is a win away from history. If the Mustangs beat the Pumas on Saturday, they would not only clinch the NBL-Redwood title but would also complete their first undefeated regular season since 1988 and the first 10-0 season in school history (St. Vincent finished the 1988 season 8-0).

The Mustangs are already in line to be the top seed in Division 7 for the North Coast Section playoffs. Meanwhile, the Pumas are right on the bubble in Division 4 for making the postseason.

A win for the Pumas over St. Vincent would mean the league race ends in a three-way tie between Maria Carrillo, St. Vincent and Ukiah, and ensure a playoff spot for the Pumas since they own the tiebreaker.

A storyline to keep an eye on in these next few games for St. Vincent is senior running back Kai Hall approaching a milestone career rushing mark. Hall currently has 5,216 career rushing yards, just 231 yards away from the Redwood Empire all-time record of 5,447 held by Joe Trombetta, a 2006 Casa Grande grad. Hall already broke the Redwood Empire all-time rushing touchdown record (60) earlier this season and currently has 67 rushing scores and counting.

CalPreps computer prediction: St. Vincent 34-7

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.