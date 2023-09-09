Prep football: Napa outlasts Montgomery in back-and-forth thriller

Napa stunned Montgomery late in the fourth quarter Friday night on a last-second touchdown and a successful two-point conversion to win 28-27.

Napa’s heavy set formation worked in key short-yardage downs throughout the game, and the host Grizzlies lined up in the same formation on the two-point conversion attempt.

Running back Yovanni Palma looked to run behind his two lead blockers, but as soon as he got to the line of scrimmage jumped up and lobbed a pass to Angel Arroyo to win the game.

Arroyo leaked out into the end zone after the Montgomery defense was sucked in trying to stop the run.

The two-point conversion was set up by a 16-yard touchdown run by Napa quarterback Diego Montanez. With no receivers open, Montanez scampered through Montgomery’s defense for a score that brought the Grizzlies within one point.

“We had been running our heavy set steady inside all game and they (Montgomery) took a timeout to adjust to it, so then we switched to a pop pass,” Napa assistant head coach Chris Yepson said. “You come back in a game like this, you aren’t going away with a tie, so we just went for the win.”

Montgomery needed a miracle in the closing minute of the game, but four straight incompletions ended the Vikings’ night.

Napa running back Yovanni Palma punches it in for a 3-yard touchdown.



Napa 17, Monty 7 #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/Y5AGJjppFR — Tony Moeckel (@Toto04350) September 9, 2023

Prior to Napa’s game-winning drive, Montgomery clawed back into the game, scoring 13 unanswered points.

In the second half, Montgomery switched from its early aerial attack to using running back Quentin Perez, who scored both touchdowns that brought Montgomery back into the game.

His first came on a 15-yard run where he seemed to be stopped right before the goal line, but a late surge pushed the ball into the end zone. Perez’s second touchdown was much like his first and came on a 7-yard run up the gut of Napa’s defense.

After Perez’s second score, Montgomery had all the momentum and downed the ball on Napa’s 8-yard line on the ensuing kickoff. A three-and-out by Napa seemed to seal the game for Montgomery, but the Vikings weren’t able to run out the clock and ultimately allowed Napa to go on its 64-yard, game-winning drive.

“You are going to go through adversity, so we don't want this to define our season,” Montgomery head coach Vertis Patton said after the game. “We have to have a short-term memory and we will start to fix the mistakes that we made tonight. We did a lot of things good and a lot of things really bad, so we just have to go back to work.”

Barrientos and Montanez vital in win

Napa running back Alexis Barrientos carried much of the offensive workload throughout the entire night. He rushed 21 times for 115 yards and one touchdown.

“We were able to run the ball inside the tackles and our guards Elias Martinez and Joseph Payne had some great kick-out blocks,” Yepson said. “Barrientos is really good at being small and getting lost in the hole and had a lot of yards after contact tonight.”

Montanez used both his arm and legs to sift through Montgomery’s defense. He threw for 121 yards and one touchdown, while adding 59 yards on the ground and scoring the game-winning touchdown.

Montgomery’s special connection

Montgomery quarterback Bobby McGovern and wide receiver Izeyah Wright couldn’t be stopped. They combined for 123 yards and one touchdown, which came on a 57-yard bomb where Wright elevated to high-point the ball and shrugged off his defender on his way to the end zone.

Wright’s rare combination of speed and height made him almost unguardable on the outside. In the second half, Napa had to shade a safety toward Wright so he wouldn’t get single coverage.

Two key field goals

Napa kicker Kevin Rico might have been the most valuable player Friday night. To cap off Napa’s 21-play first drive, Rico nailed a 35-yard kick right down the middle of the uprights. An impressive feat for a high school kicker.

After an onside kick to start the second half, Napa gained possession of the ball and looked to capitalize. But when the drive fizzled out, Rico trotted back onto the field and knocked in a 30-yard field goal. Without those kicks, the game would have been completely different.

After a 3-0 start, Napa will travel to Novato next Friday, but Yepson won’t let the winning streak get to the heads of his players.

“Celebrate the win tonight, but tomorrow we are onto Novato,” Yepson said. “All we can do is play one at a time and not let it go to our heads because they have never been here; this is more games than they have won in their entire careers in these first three weeks. They know how to stay humble because they’ve been humble for the past three years.”

Montgomery (1-2) will host Hayward next Friday.