Prep football: NBL openers headline Week 6 games to watch

North Bay League play is finally here.

After five weeks of nonleague battles, teams from the Oak and Redwood divisions will begin the final season of the current NBL structure this week.

The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week, however, will be a crucial Vine Valley Athletic League clash in Napa County, where league-leading American Canyon hosts Petaluma. A full game preview will be published Thursday.

Our other games to watch for Week 6 are all NBL tilts, some of which could have major implications in the league races.

Here’s more on the four games we’re keeping an eye on this week.

No. 1 Cardinal Newman (5-0, 0-0 NBL-Oak) at Montgomery (3-2, 0-0 NBL-Oak), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Cardinals will be a heavy favorite in this one, but the Vikings are coming off a big upset win over St. Vincent a few weeks ago. Could they pull off an even bigger upset this week? It’ll certainly be a tough ask, but the Vikings — who will be celebrating homecoming on Friday — will be playing as a team with nothing to lose. Both teams were on byes last week.

Newman has won its last four meetings against the Vikings since 2014 with an average margin of victory of nearly 40 points. The last Montgomery win came all the way back in 2013, and it has won just four of its last 15 games against Newman since 2004.

The Cardinals have been the most impressive team in the area so far this season as they rolled through their nonleague schedule 5-0 and with a scoring differential of 177-54. Half of those opposing points also came in one game (30-27 win over Vintage). Their defense has been the big story (11 takeaways, 17 sacks) along with the offensive output from senior running back Zack Homan (90 total yards, 14 touchdowns).

The Vikings have been up and down all season but are coming off their best win and performance of the year. We’ll see if they can keep it up and give the Cardinals a game.

CalPreps computer prediction: Cardinal Newman 44, Montgomery 14

No. 4 Rancho Cotate (3-2, 0-0 NBL-Oak) at Analy (4-1, 0-0 NBL-Oak), Friday, 7 p.m.

The Cougars may seem like an easy favorite on paper, but they’re dealing with a few injury concerns that may swing the odds in the Tigers’ favor. Star quarterback Jacob Pruitt reaggravated a sprained ankle in a 35-7 loss to Pleasant Valley last week. He exited early in the second half and didn’t return. Star running back Tupotu Hale suffered what appeared to be a shoulder injury and also finished the game on the bench. Hale and Pruitt have combined for 1,609 of the Cougars’ 1,728 total yards and 16 of their 23 touchdowns this season.

As of Wednesday, their status for Friday night is unclear, but Rancho head coach Gehrig Hotaling said that he was hopeful Pruitt could play against Analy. Both players will likely be game-time decisions.

The Tigers will be looking to snap a five-game losing streak to the Cougars. Their last win came back in 2016.

Returning Rancho players will also certainly have last year’s game in mind. Late in the fourth with the game decided, then-quarterback Liam Keaney suffered a season-ending concussion on a late hit from an Analy defender. Keaney returned to play basketball later that school year but decided to not pursue football in college.

Regardless of that subplot, Friday’s game will be interesting to see how the Cougars fare with a limited, or absent, Pruitt.

CalPreps computer prediction: Rancho Cotate 38, Analy 31

Ukiah (3-3, 0-0 NBL-Redwood) at Maria Carrillo (2-3 0-0 NBL-Redwood), Friday, 7 p.m.

We’ve had questions all year about who would be the biggest challenger to St. Vincent in the North Bay League-Redwood. Would Ukiah under new head coach Paul Cronin take that title, or would Maria Carrillo finally break through? We should have our answer after Friday night.

Ukiah had a tough 1-2 start to the year but has bounced back with three better performances, highlighted by last week’s monumental 49-35 win over St. Bernard’s-Eureka, one of the top Division 5 teams in the North Coast Section. The Wildcats are certainly battle-tested this year and appear to be heading in the right direction as league play begins.

The Pumas, meanwhile, have shown flashes of greatness (52-0 win over Skyline, 42-21 win over Petaluma) but have also been inconsistent. Their defense, which was stout in the first three weeks, has surrendered 77 points in the last two weeks.

CalPreps computer prediction: Ukiah 35, Maria Carrillo 21

Piner (3-2, 0-0 NBL-Redwood) at No. 6 St. Vincent (4-1, 0-0 NBL-Redwood), Saturday, 2 p.m.

Similarly to Ukiah-Maria Carrillo, this game could have big implications in the NBL-Redwood race. St. Vincent, the defending league champ, will be a heavy favorite, especially with Piner coming off a 28-9 loss to Santa Rosa last week, but the Prospectors, when at their best, can play with anyone. They have an explosive offense with junior playmakers Jaden Hernandez and Apollo Pereira on the outside and an emerging young quarterback in Sokhayne Prak.

The Prospectors were not at their best in their loss last week — big credit to Santa Rosa’s defensive scheme — but such a loss at this time of the year could be just what the doctor ordered. Nothing like a well-timed loss to refocus a team heading into its toughest stretch of the year.

But the Mustangs will be favorites for a reason. They just rebounded from their disappointing loss to Montgomery and reestablished themselves as a top team in Division 6 of the NCS with their gritty win over Fortuna last week. Additionally, it’s homecoming week for St. Vincent and Saturday is supposed to be hot in Petaluma. Not many teams can handle playing Saturday afternoon games under the sun well.

CalPreps computer prediction: St. Vincent 38, Piner 21

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.