Prep football: Nonleague finales present tough challenges for North Bay League teams in Week 6 games to watch

Nonleague play comes to an end for most North Bay League teams this weekend in Week 6 of the 2023 prep football season.

League play has already begun in the Vine Valley Athletic League and North Central League I, but NBL play will start the first week of October.

The Press Democrat’s Games to Watch for Week 6 are all nonleague tuneups for NBL squads as they head into their most crucial games of the calendar.

Our Game of the Week is a local battle between Piner (3-1) and visiting Santa Rosa (1-3). The Panthers have won the last six meetings against their crosstown foes dating back to 2016, but the Prospectors will be favored in this go-round and will be hungry for their first win over Santa Rosa since 2011. Check back for a full game preview Thursday.

Here are some other games we’re watching this week.

Pleasant Valley-Chico (2-2) at Rancho Cotate (3-1), 7 p.m. Friday. The Cougars have owned this matchup over the four-year series, posting a perfect 4-0 record with an average margin of victory of about 10 points, with the last two meetings (32-21 last year, 46-33 in 2021) being the most lopsided.

But could this be the year the Vikings turn the tables? It may be. Don’t be fooled by its record — Pleasant Valley is currently the No. 1 team in the Northern Section and its two losses have come against Oak Ridge-El Dorado Hills (31-7) and Central Catholic-Modesto (49-7), two teams ranked in the top 40 in the state.

The Vikings are a run-heavy team and average just under 160 yards on the ground, led by junior running back Lucas Benson (268 yards, six TDs). Rancho Cotate has had some trouble stopping run-heavy offenses this year. It gave up 250 yards to Petaluma and 284 to Sacramento. Those were both wins for the Cougars, but neither of those teams is of Pleasant Valley’s caliber.

The Cougars have improved each week, but this could be their biggest test yet.

CalPreps computer prediction: Pleasant Valley 31, Rancho Cotate 27

Analy (3-1) at Maria Carrillo (2-2), 7 p.m. Friday. A fun local matchup, this will be a good measuring-stick game for both programs. How good are both, really? We’ll definitely know after Friday night.

Maria Carrillo enters off a tough loss to Wood (40-21) but beat up Petaluma (42-21) the week prior. Petaluma posted a 20-point win over Analy (34-14) earlier this year, so just based on that result, the Pumas will be a favorite in this matchup.

Last week was the worst showing for Carrillo’s defense all year (season-high 40 points, 460 total yards allowed) but the group is flush with talent and will be hungry to bounce back.

Analy, meanwhile, is coming off a nice win over Elite-Vallejo (50-22) to solidify a nonleague winning record but has yet to really be tested. The Tigers’ three wins are against teams with a combined 3-12 record.

CalPreps computer prediction: Maria Carrillo 31, Analy 30

St. Vincent (3-1) at Fortuna (4-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday. St. Vincent just suffered its first regular-season nonleague loss since the COVID-altered spring 2021 season and will now head north to Humboldt County for a possible playoff preview against one of the other top Division 6 teams in the North Coast Section.

The Huskies enter this game also coming off their first loss of the season, 42-0 to Foothill-Palo Credo, one of the top teams from the Northern Section. Before that loss, the Huskies coasted through local opponents, with wins over Arcata (34-0), McKinleyville (42-0) and Ferndale (37-6).

But their biggest win of the year was their season opener, 27-15 over University Prep-Redding, which is currently ranked sixth in the entire Northern Section. Outside of its record, there’s not a ton of information out there about Fortuna, but it’s clear they’ll present a tough test for St. Vincent. Whatever happens, this result will carry significant weight come playoff seeding time.

CalPreps computer prediction: St. Vincent 28, Fortuna 27

Ukiah (2-2) at St. Bernard's (4-0), 2 p.m. Saturday. The Wildcats will also head to Humboldt this weekend for a battle with Humboldt’s private school powerhouse. Outside of the spring 2021 season, the Crusaders — currently ranked No. 2 in Division 5 of the NCS — have posted a .500 record or better every year since 2010, won 10 or more games in five of those seasons and captured NCS Division 6 titles in 2019 and 2015.

Head coach Matt Tomlin is renowned for producing top-tier talent and this year is no different. Running back Wyatt Simoni is having a monster start to his senior year with 652 rushing yards, 200 receiving (both team highs) and 12 total touchdowns through four games.

Ukiah has dropped three of its last four games but has faced some stiff competition over the last month and may be better than its record indicates. And despite getting blanked 27-0 at Windsor last week, head coach Paul Cronin is confident his team is heading in the right direction.

CalPreps computer prediction: St. Bernard’s 31, Ukiah 19

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.