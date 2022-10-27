As we enter the homestretch of the regular season, league title races hang in the balance in the North Bay League and Vine Valley Athletic League.

The margin is slim for league leaders with two games left to play, making every game a must-win.

The Egg Bowl, the rivalry game between Petaluma and Casa Grande, is The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week for Week 10 and will be previewed in Friday’s edition. That game is scheduled for Saturday at 3 p.m. at Casa Grande and will have major implications for the VVAL title race.

Elsewhere, the Week 10 slate doesn’t provide as many compelling games as the previous weeks, but there should still be several exciting matchups across the county — including a few that could help swing other league races.

Here are three other games to watch in Week 10.

Analy (4-4, 1-2 NBL-Oak) vs. No. 1 Windsor (6-2, 3-0 NBL-Oak), 7 p.m. The Jaguars are hitting their stride at the perfect time. A five-game winning streak, highlighted by a 34-30 victory over Rancho Cotate two weeks ago, has Windsor at No. 1 in our rankings and atop the NBL-Oak standings with a one-game lead over the No. 2 Cougars and No. 3 Cardinal Newman.

But if Windsor wants to claim its first league title since 2011, now is not the time to take its foot off the gas. Following a convincing 35-0 win over Montgomery last week, the Jaguars will hit the road for a battle with the Tigers and their high-powered offense. Analy snapped a three-game skid last week in a 47-20 win over Santa Rosa, its fourth time this season scoring at least 45 points in a game. Analy might be out of the league race but could play spoiler against Windsor and its league title hopes.

CalPreps computer prediction: Windsor, 48-24

No. 2 Rancho Cotate (6-2, 2-1 NBL-Oak) vs. Montgomery (3-4, 1-2 NBL-Oak), Friday, 7 p.m. The Cougars bounced back from their Windsor loss with a historic win at Cardinal Newman, beating the Cardinals on their home turf for the first time in 20 years with a 27-0 shutout.

While Rancho will be a heavy favorite this week, Montgomery has the talent to make this one interesting if the Cougars don’t perform up to their standards. The Vikings have scored 137 points combined in their three wins this season, including two 50-point outburst. Consistency, however, has been their issue, evident in last week’s 35-0 loss to Windsor.

For Rancho Cotate, it’s unclear how close starting quarterback Liam Keaney is to returning from his head injury suffered two weeks ago but so far junior backup Jacob Pruitt has performed well in his absence. Pruitt ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ win over Cardinal Newman last week.

CalPreps computer prediction: Rancho Cotate, 42-14

Maria Carrillo (4-4) at Saint Mary’s-Albany (8-0), Saturday, 1 p.m. The Pumas will take a one-week break from league play to travel down to the East Bay for a nonleague tilt against an undefeated team in the Panthers. Saint Mary’s is currently ranked as the No. 2 Division 6 team in the North Coast Section, sits atop the Tri-County Stone League at 3-0 and has an average margin of victory of 25 points.

The Pumas have played an objectively tougher schedule, but it’s still unclear how these teams will stack up against one another. The Pumas are still dealing with some injuries to their potent running back core, but players like Gio Lucchesi and Logan Bruce have stepped up in recent weeks.

CalPreps computer prediction: St. Mary’s-Albany, 21-13

