Prep football notebook: No winners in Windsor-Cardinal Newman cancellation

Title races in the North Bay League are heating up with two weeks remaining in the regular season. The Redwood and Oak divisions could be decided in these coming weeks and a big crosstown rivalry could be consequential in deciding the winner of the Vine Valley Athletic League.

But the big headline this week is obvious: The cancellation of Friday’s Windsor-Cardinal Newman football game.

Friday was shaping up to be one of the biggest nights for football in Sonoma County in years. But due to at least four cases of COVID-19 at Cardinal Newman that impacted the football team and forced the entire school to temporarily return to hybrid learning, the game had to be canceled. And while there are contingencies in place to reschedule games for this exact reason, that’s extremely unlikely given how late in the season it is.

Cardinal Newman head coach Richard Sanchez called me on Saturday and stressed that the game was canceled out of concern for the safety of his players. He emphatically denied the rumors that he had no desire to play or to reschedule the game.

He added that there are also still concerns about next week’s game against Rancho Cotate, specifically that his team may still be dealing with COVID-19 protocols. He said he would know more in the coming days and that the situation is fluid.

There really is only one takeaway from this whole thing: It’s terrible for the kids. There’s no other way to put it.

Kids on both sides won’t get a chance to play in what was going to be an electric atmosphere. It was Windsor’s senior night and a capacity crowd was expected. Cardinal Newman wanted a chance to prove itself in its biggest game of the year.

No one wins in this situation. And at this point, it’s out of everyone’s control. Hopefully this is the last time we’ll have to report on a game canceled by COVID.

The last two weeks of the regular season in the NBL-Oak are still shaping up to feature some amazing games. Rancho-Newman will be one, if it happens, and Rancho-Windsor the week after will certainly be another.

For as much attention as Windsor and Newman have gotten this year, Rancho has almost flown under the radar as a league title favorite. But the Cougars are every bit of that. They handled Maria Carrillo 48-21 on Friday, their sixth straight win, to move to 7-1 overall, 3-0 in league.

Also noteworthy is Ukiah snapping a three-game losing streak and picking up its first league win of the season over West County on Friday. That was a fun, impromptu Game of the Week and it seems like the Wildcats might have turned a corner since they put up a season high in points and total yards of offense. They’ll end the season hosting Windsor and on the road at Maria Carrillo.

Egg Bowl week

Normally this second section would cover the NBL-Redwood, but what’s brewing in Petaluma this upcoming week is worthy of a special mention.

This year’s Egg Bowl, the crosstown rivalry between Petaluma and Casa Grande, could be one of the best in recent memory — and that’s saying something. The 2018 game featured a last-second touchdown and two-point conversion as the Gauchos edged the Trojans 37-36.

Only time will tell what this year’s game will hold, but both teams enter this game with impressive resumes.

Petaluma is in the midst of one of its best seasons under head coach Rick Krist. The Trojans are 7-1 on the year and 3-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and are coming off of two big wins over Sonoma Valley (37-13) and Napa (41-27).

Junior dual-threat quarterback Henry Ellis has 23 total touchdowns on the year with a pretty equal split between passing and rushing scores and leads an offense that’s averaging nearly 40 points per game.

And while the Gauchos lost 48-30 to American Canyon on Friday, they’re also having a resurgent season. At 5-3 overall and 3-1 in the VVAL, they’re led by one of the best quarterbacks in the region in senior Jacob Porteus (2,300 yards and 29 touchdowns) and a trio of prolific senior receivers in Caden Cramer, Marcus Scott and Shane Runyeon.

With the Gauchos’ Friday loss, both teams are now tied with American Canyon for second place in the VVAL with two games to play. All three are looking up at Vintage, which is now 4-1 in league with just Napa (0-8, 0-4) remaining this upcoming week.

After the Egg Bowl, Petaluma still has to play American Canyon to end the regular season. Casa Grande wraps up hosting third-place Justin-Siena (4-4, 2-2).

No surprises in Redwood

Two lopsided results were really all to report out of the NBL-Redwood division.

Santa Rosa came off its bye with a 42-0 win over Healdsburg. It’s the fourth straight win for the Panthers, who are now 5-3 overall and in first place in league at 2-0.

Montgomery also took care of business this week with a 50-7 win over Piner. The Vikings have now won two straight since their disappointing loss to Santa Rosa to open league play. They’re now 5-3 overall and 2-1 in league.

St. Vincent (6-1, 1-1) was off.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.