Prep football notebook: Recapping a wild end to the regular season

The final week of the football regular season lived up to its hyped billing.

Three league title races were decided on Friday and Saturday, and now the attention turns to the North Coast Section playoffs. Local teams will find out their playoff seeding on Sunday and it’s looking like quite a few teams will be playing next week. A few will even likely be high seeds in their division and will have real chances at winning a section title in the coming weeks.

But first, let’s recap an exciting weekend of football.

Rancho guts out NBL-Oak title

The battle-tested Rancho Cotate Cougars closed the 2021 regular season with arguably their two most impressive wins of the year to claim their first league title since 2014.

In consecutive weeks, the Cougars rallied for the narrowest of wins over Cardinal Newman and Windsor, proving that they were indeed the county’s top team this fall.

At 9-1 overall and with a handful of resume-boosting wins, the Cougars will undoubtedly be hosting a first-round playoff game next week, and possibly more. They will have a case for the top seed in Division 2 but if they don’t get it, it’d be shocking to see them seeded below No. 2 behind San Ramon Valley.

This Rancho team is young, scrappy, gritty and talented. They’ve had to rally for seven of their wins this season and they’re all the better for facing that adversity. Their juniors and sophomores have stepped up and contributed in big spots when needed and they’ll head into the playoffs as confident as ever.

Windsor and Cardinal Newman, which both finish the season tied for second in the Oak Division at 3-1, will both also likely be hosting first-round games next week.

The Jaguars entered Friday as the projected top seed in Division 3 and even after their loss to the Cougars, it would be surprising if they fell out of the top two or even three. While Friday’s result certainly stings, Windsor is too talented and well-coached to not bounce back in force. The Jaguars will be a real threat for the Division 2 section title.

As for the Cardinals, who ended their regular season with a 49-14 win over West County on Saturday, they’re also poised to be contenders in Division 4. Only Marin Catholic (9-1) is ranked ahead of them and the two North Bay Catholic powerhouses could be on a collision course once again for the section title.

NBL-Redwood ends in three-way tie

St. Vincent took down Santa Rosa on Saturday to end the race for the Redwood title in a three-way tie with Montgomery.

The result was exactly what the Vikings were hoping for. If Santa Rosa had won, the Panthers would have claimed the Redwood title outright and clinched the automatic berth for the NCS playoffs. But with the three-way tie, the auto-berth was decided by the league tiebreaker, which, in this case, was numbers drawn by each school before the season.

Thanks to the tiebreaker, Montgomery, which is in Division 3, will get the Redwood’s automatic bid to the section playoffs.

St. Vincent will likely be the top seed in Division 7 and will be up there with Windsor, Newman and Rancho as a legit section title contender.

Santa Rosa, on the other hand, will have to sweat out the NCS seeding meeting on Sunday. At 6-4 overall, the Panthers are right on the bubble of the top eight in Division 3. It’s a tough reality to face after such a great season, but their playoff fate will be in the hands of the section committee.

Casa caps wild VVAL race

There probably aren’t many things that top winning an Egg Bowl, but bringing home a league title for the first time since 2014 is probably up there.

The Gauchos’ dream season continued on Friday night with a big win over Justin-Siena. It’s the first time since the VVAL’s inception in 2018 that a team not named Vintage has taken home the league pennant.

Casa’s win also probably knocked the Crushers out of playoff contention. Vintage needed the league’s automatic bid to guarantee a spot in the ultra-competitive NCS Division 1, but it may now be on the outside looking in.

Casa, meanwhile, has sealed up its berth in Division 3 and, depending on the seeding, could face a local team like Windsor or Montgomery at some point in the playoffs.

As for Petaluma, which finished 7-3 overall and tied for third with Justin-Siena at 3-3 in league, it should make the cut for the Division 4 playoffs. A first-round home game is probably unlikely for the Trojans, who dropped their final two games of the regular season, but Division 4 is a bit down this year so anything could happen.

St. Helena wraps NCL I

The North Central League I race was decided last week when St. Helena trounced second-place Clear Lake 40-14. The Saints then dominated Middletown on Friday to wrap the regular season at 8-1 overall.

The Saints will likely be the No. 2 seed in Division 7 behind St. Vincent, who handed them their only loss of the year. If the seeding holds, those two teams will likely meet again in the section title game in a few weeks.

