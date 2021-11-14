Prep Football Notebook: Top seeds advance in NCS playoffs

There weren’t many surprises in the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs this weekend.

All the top local teams advanced with relative ease, setting up some intriguing semifinal matchups.

Let’s dive right into it all in this week’s Prep Football Notebook.

Top seeds move on

Rancho Cotate, Cardinal Newman, St. Vincent and Windsor all moved on with double-digit wins, although Windsor had to overcome a slow start to get past the eight seed in its division.

That’s now two consecutive games where Windsor, the top seed in Division 3, has found itself trailing after breezing through its first eight games of the year. But they are getting better facing a deficit. After their comeback effort came up agonizingly short against Rancho, they outscored Northgate 35-3 over the final three quarters on Friday for a comfortable win.

A little adversity is probably just what the Jaguars need at this point in the year, as the matchups won’t be getting any easier.

Their semifinal game next week against No. 4 seed El Cerrito will be their toughest challenge yet. The Gauchos are loaded with future Division I college athletes and are coming off a 40-32 win over Acalanes, the only team that’s beaten Rancho Cotate this year, which in turn is the only team that’s beaten Windsor.

The 32 points El Cerrito allowed on Friday was a season high by a wide margin. Its defense has been its calling card all season and it’ll be fascinating to see how the Jaguars’ high-powered offense fares in such a matchup.

Rancho Cotate, Cardinal Newman and St. Vincent, meanwhile, all put up crooked numbers in their postseason openers.

The Cougars are playing like a team possessed right now. In their first-ever playoff game in Division 2, their starters sat basically the entire fourth quarter as they built a big enough lead to trigger a running clock. Their next matchup likely won’t be as easy, and if they do make the section final, they’ll likely still have to face top-seeded San Ramon Valley.

Over in Division 4, the second-seeded Cardinals put up a season-high 56 points in their blowout win over Newark Memorial. Tennyson, which the Cardinals will face in the semifinals next week, is averaging almost 47 points per game and put up 65 in their first-round game against Vallejo. The Lancers’ schedule hasn’t been nearly as tough as their opponents from Santa Rosa was, but they are the No. 3 seed for a reason. They’re 10-0 on the year with an average margin of victory of nearly 35 points.

If the Cardinals can get by the Lancers next week, it should set up a rematch with top-seeded Marin Catholic for the section title after Thanksgiving.

And in Division 7, top-seeded St. Vincent also looks like a team destined for a date with a familiar foe for the section title. The Mustangs handled St. Patrick-St. Vincent 57-0 in their first-round game, while No. 2 seed St. Helena won its opener 48-6 over McKinleyville.

St. Vincent is the only team that’s beaten St. Helena all season, and only did so by one point. They’ve been the top two teams in their division all season and look to be on a collision course for the section title.

End of the road for three local teams

Casa Grande, Petaluma and Montgomery all saw their seasons end in their postseason openers.

In Division 3, the sixth-seeded Gauchos’ resurgent year came to an end to No. 3 seed Benicia as they were simply overmatched by a Panthers team that’s packed with future Division I college players.

Still, it was a season to remember for the Gauchos. They won their first league title since 2014 and were the first team not named Vintage to win a Vine Valley Athletic League pennant. Senior quarterback Jacob Porteous had a season for the record books, passing for nearly 4,000 yards and 46 touchdowns in 11 games, by far the top marks in the section and near the top in the entire state. He had four games where he passed for six or more touchdowns, including two games with seven and one with eight.

To top it off, his season-opening performance of 647 passing yards against Maria Carrillo goes into the record books as one of the best passing performers all-time in California high school football history.

Again, plenty for the Gauchos to be proud of.

Petaluma, meanwhile, gave No. 5 Tam a fight in Division 4 but had a late rally come up just short in a 27-21 loss. Like Casa, however, there’s plenty for the Trojans to hang on their hat on from this fall. They entered the season with a young, unproven team and fared better than many probably would have predicted. Their future looks bright as they’re set to return their starting quarterback, top three rushers and top two receivers and most of their offensive and defensive line next season.

Similarly, Montgomery showed flashes of a program on the rise. They were strong in senior leadership this year but got contributions from up and down their roster. They will lose quite a few key veterans to graduation, including do-it-all athlete Mason Hallin and most of their top rushers, but will return a few younger players who stepped up this fall.

Around the region

A handful of other teams from Sonoma and surrounding counties also punched their tickets to the semifinals.

The four teams remaining in Division 7 are all from the North Coast area. No. 1 St. Vincent will be hosting No. 4 Clear Lake while No. 2 St. Helena hosts No. 3 Cloverdale. The Cardinals shut out Hoopa Valley 40-0 in their opener while the Eagles snuck past Berean Christian 28-26.

In Division 6, No. 4 Middletown beat up No. 5 Pinole Valley 34-6 to set up a matchup with top-seeded Salesian, while No. 3 Justin-Siena didn’t play its best in a 31-13 win over No. 6 Saint Mary’s but still advances to the semis, where it’ll make a long trip north to face No. 2 Arcata.

And in 8-person football, No. 3 Upper Lake beat No. 6 Cornerstone Christian 48-6 and No. 4 Calistoga advances to the semifinals via forfeit after No. 5 South Fork had a COVID outbreak. Calistoga will play No. 1 Branson and Upper Lake will face No. 2 Stuart Hall.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.