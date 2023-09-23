Prep football: Petaluma gets 56-26 homecoming win over Sonoma Valley in league opener

The Petaluma High School varsity football team opened Vine Valley Athletic League play Friday night with a 56-26 win over Sonoma Valley as the Trojans showed up with an explosive offense.

Head coach Rick Krist said it was great to see a larger number of Trojan players locking in big plays, both on offense and defense, in the victory.

“It was nice to be able to spread the wealth around a little bit, get more than just a couple of guys involved. Everybody kind of had a piece of the pie,” Krist said.

Petaluma (3-2, 1-0) won the coin toss and senior Asher Levy kicked off to the Dragons, but the Trojans swiftly took possession back within the first minutes thanks to an interception.

On another Sonoma Valley possession, the Dragons attempted to breathe fire with a long pass, but it was intercepted again by Petaluma’s Ryan Landry. The Trojans were the first to get on the board with a 78-yard touchdown run by senior running back Chase Miller and the extra point by Levy to end the first quarter with a 7-0 lead.

With 7:28 to go in the half, Sonoma Valley (2-3, 0-1) tied the game when quarterback Trent Ohman ran the ball 10 yards into the end zone, followed by an extra point by senior kicker Max Harrison.

But junior Petaluma running back Asher Stolarczyk stole the crowd’s attention soon after by stunning the Dragons with a 90-yard touchdown run.

The Trojans kept the momentum going, as Miller scored two more touchdowns by the end of the half — the first a 77-yard run and the other a 20-yard run, with good kicks by Levy. Miller led with 207 rushing yards for the night.

The second half opened with a 28-7 lead for the Trojans, which senior Ed Berncich extended with back-to-back touchdowns in the third quarter. Petaluma also added a 55-yard touchdown pass from Landry to Stolarczyk.

The Dragons attempted a fierce comeback, with Ohman completing a touchdown pass to Hudson Giarritta in the third quarter, followed by two more to Giarritta and Austin Hughes in the fourth.

By the end of the game, Ohman had 245 passing yards and 81 rushing yards for Sonoma Valley.

“We knew that the quarterback was a very talented kid and they have two really good receivers, their go-to guys, and we had to stop them,” Krist said.

Petaluma’s defense did just that, with Berncich leading with seven tackles (three for loss) and three sacks, and senior defensive end London Sundell adding four tackles (three for loss) and two sacks. Landry also has four tackles, Stolarczyk had three and players like Levy, Jasper Jennings, Brody Breen and A.J. Fife had two apiece.

Landry, who had 106 passing yards for the night, said it felt great to win on homecoming night, especially after the Trojans’ 42-21 loss to Maria Carillo in the previous week.

“Coming off a tough week, we just had to come back,” Landry said. “Our team just got it together. We came out and it showed.”

Per tradition, homecoming parade winners and royalty were announced at halftime, with senior Gianna Richardson named Homecoming Royalty winner. Richardson plays for Petaluma High School’s soccer, lacrosse and flag football teams. For homecoming floats, the senior class got first place, followed by the sophomore class and the Petaluma FFA agricultural education club.

The Trojans will have a bye week before returning to league play Oct. 6.

“We’ve got some guys that need to get a little rest,” Krist noted. “We’ll be getting ready for American Canyon, that’ll be a focus, but we also have to focus on us a little bit so we can go into that game 100% healthy.”

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.