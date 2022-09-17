Prep football: Petaluma slips past Maria Carrillo behind backup QB

Petaluma junior backup quarterback Asher Levy stepped into the breach Friday night against Maria Carrillo and saved the game for the Trojans in a nonleague contest.

After Trojans starting quarterback Henry Ellis went down with a shoulder injury in the second quarter, the keys to the offense were handed to Levy and he didn’t disappoint.

Levy delivered in the high-leverage situation, completing 13-or-18 passes for 200 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He threw the 17-yard winning touchdown on a fade route into the corner of the end zone with 2½ seconds left in the game to receiver Dawson Shaw, tying the score 20-20. Levy kicked the extra point for the 21-20 victory.

“The story of this game is Petaluma’s backup quarterback leads his team to victory,” Trojans coach Rick Krist said. “Asher did a great job. He made some good throws.”

For the Pumas, it was the season’s second heart-breaking loss in the waning seconds that robbed them of games they could have won.

“The kids played hard; we just have to finish,” Maria Carrillo coach Jay Higgins said. “The big thing I want the kids to understand with this kind of adversity is how we handle it. We win and lose as a team. We aren’t going to play the blame game.”

Petaluma (3-1) trailed 20-14 with five minutes to play and had the ball at their own 5-yard line after a Pumas punt bottled them in. However, the Trojans methodically marched 95 yards down the field and got a couple of critical circus catches by Shaw in double coverage to keep the drive alive.

“Shaw made an amazing catch on third-and-nine with about 1:30 to play,” Krist said.

Petaluma had three turnovers (zero for Maria Carrillo), which ended a few Trojan drives without the payoff in the end zone.

“We were in the red zone a few times and we turned the ball over,” Krist said. “Maria Carrillo had a defense that was designed to stop us. They out-physicalled us on the ground. Their buck sweep, we couldn’t stop it.”

Petaluma running back Silas Pologeorgis had 81 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Maria Carrillo (0-3) had 268 yards on the ground, including two 100-plus-yard rushers in Sam Mortimer (15 rushes for 131 yards and scores of 2 and 46 yards) and Gio Lucchesi (5 carries for 124 yards and touchdowns of 1 and 74 yards). Nathan Dipman had two interceptions at safety for the Pumas.

“Our offense moved the ball pretty good, and we put together some pretty good drives,” Higgins said. “Petaluma had a couple of pretty tall receivers. We had some critical plays in the air on defense that cost us.”

The extent of Ellis’ should injury was unknown, and he is questionable for next week’s game, according to Krist.