There was hardly a single dull moment in Friday night’s action-packed matchup between Petaluma (2-1) and Analy (2-1), as the Trojans soared to a 34-14 final score over the Tigers, amid chants of “Let’s go Trojans” erupting from student fans in the stands.

And while Petaluma’s offense shined in the win, the Trojan defense also proved to have come prepared, keeping Analy at bay with a total of 41 tackles for the night, including six sacks.

“Our defensive efforts, they kept us going,” head coach Rick Krist said. “They really picked us up.”

The Trojans were the first to get on the board, and did so on their second possession following advances from senior running back Chase Miller, who totaled 117 rushing yards on 16 attempts. The series was finished off with a 1-yard touchdown run by senior fullback and defensive end Ed Berncich, and a good kick by Asher Levy (also the quarterback, who passed for 57 yards).

With a little more than five minutes left in the first quarter, Petaluma held a 7-0 lead. However, with about a minute to go until the second quarter, Analy recovered the ball following Petaluma’s fumble on a snap, which eventually led to a 17-yard touchdown pass by senior Tigers quarterback Jake Lewis, who was 13-of-26 with 208 passing yards on the night.

The second quarter started with rushes by Miller and Berncich, with Miller scoring another touchdown for the Trojans with less than nine minutes to go in the half. The point-after kick by Levy widened Petaluma’s lead to 14-7.

Following penalties for both teams, Petaluma took back possession after a pass-interference call, with Berncich getting another touchdown run in the books.

Analy would get close to its end zone again in the half, but Petaluma’s defense kept the Tigers from scoring with three straight sacks. The first half ended with a 21-7 lead for the Trojans.

“We didn’t stop the energy after halftime,” Miller said.

In the third quarter, Analy senior wide receiver Logan Mitchell ran a return to the 40-yard line, but Petaluma senior tight end London Sundell picked up a Tigers fumble and ran it back down the field to the Trojans’ end zone. With the extra point, the Trojans’ lead increased to 28-7 with 11:35 to go in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, a touchdown run by Lewis and the kick after brought Analy’s score to 14. But Miller later ran right around Analy’s defense with less than four and a half minutes to go to get the final touchdown for Petaluma.

Also for Petaluma, senior wide receiver Rowan Calhoun led with 42 receiving yards, and sophomore wide receiver Brody Breen had 15 receiving yards. Berncich had an all-around distinguished night as he also rushed 105 yards and led with nine total tackles.

“I just played my heart out. Every play, give it your all,” Berncich said. “We were working hard all night. We were prepared.”

Leaders for the Tigers included Derek Reyff, who had 57 receiving yards, and Victor Villareal, who totaled 52 yards, including 38 on the ground.

The Trojans will next play Maria Carrillo at home at 7 p.m. Friday. Analy has a bye week and will return Sept. 22 to play Elite at home.

Amelia Richardson is a staff writer for the Argus-Courier. She can be reached at amelia.parreira@arguscourier.com or 707-521-5208.