Prep football: Piner turning heads in preseason camps

With loads of high-profile talent on display at St. Vincent’s football camp Saturday, Piner High School’s team was among those that stood out.

Friday saw Piner go 4-0 in pool play, with quality wins over St. Helena and Analy, among others, at the D1 Bound Football Academy’s 7-on-7 tournament.

And while the Prospectors lost 39-32 in a rematch with Analy during Saturday’s bracket play, the team came away with positives.

“Just the way we completed the passes around the field, didn’t have many dropped passes,” rising senior quarterback Matty Erickson said about what was clicking offensively for his team. “We found both our spots and open windows.”

The Prospectors finished 3-6 last season but have a plethora of returnees this fall, none more important than Erickson. The QB was throwing well both days this weekend, and it’s clear how much trust head coach Terence Bell has in his signal-caller.

Erickson was a first-team all-league selection at quarterback for the North Bay League Redwood division last year. He threw for 1,900 yards and 24 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 60%. He also rushed for 405 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 64 carries.

“Anything to help us win,” Erickson said of his expectations for himself this season. “Making plays, timely plays, big plays. Just anything that can help us win.”

While Erickson will no doubt lead the Prospectors’ offense, he’ll get help from a teammate primed for a breakout season.

That player is rising junior Apollo Pereira, a dynamo at wideout who made athletic play after athletic play at the St. Vincent camp.

What a snag for @Apollo_Pereira5. Shows off the hops for the late score. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/hLdNz7Irg8 — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) July 22, 2023

He recorded at least one catch in six games last season, and had three catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in a 48-16 win over Healdsburg.

“I think we’re going to get a lot of touchdowns, because I feel our offense is that good,” Pereira said. “I think we have a good core for both offense and defense.”

Erickson and Pereira will be a duo to watch out for, but there’s also Erickson’s other top target, Jaden Hernandez.

Hernandez, who wasn’t with the squad Saturday, led the receiving corps last year for Piner in multiple categories and earned a second-team all-league selection. Hernandez hauled in 48 catches for 669 yards and 11 touchdowns.

“I love the people we have at Piner,” Bell said. “Our kids are real gritty kids, we have a lot of athletes out here, so I’m always going to feel good about our guys. They’re ready to scrap and they’re ready to fight.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.