Prep football: Piner withstands Middletown’s late charge

After Piner High School’s football team seized complete control of the first three quarters in Friday’s season opener, a late-game collapse almost allowed Middletown to steal a win.

Throughout the second half, multiple Piner players exited the game for a couple plays at a time due to cramping. Middletown took advantage of those absences and scored its first touchdown late in the fourth quarter to make the score 15-7.

A three-and-out for Piner on the next drive left Middletown in great field position to tie the game. The Mustangs ran the ball every play on their next drive and overpowered the cramped Piner defense for a second touchdown.

With the score 15-14, Middletown attempted to win on a 2-point conversion, but Piner linebackers Jose Sanchez and Joey Martinez sniffed out the run and made a game-winning stand that caused the Prospectors’ sideline to erupt.

“I was out there screaming my heart out. I was screaming, ‘We are going to make this stop,’” Martinez said.

Erickson’s status up in the air

Disaster struck for Piner on the second drive of the game when quarterback Matt Erickson went down with a knee injury. He didn’t play the rest of the game.

“We don’t know what his injury is right now. His knee is banged up, but we weren’t going to risk it,” head coach Terence Bell said.

Erickson had an impressive opening drive, however, with six completions for 53 yards and a 12-yard touchdown to wide receiver Apollo Pereira.

Quarterback Sokayne Praq took over for the injured Erickson and had a shaky start before eventually turning it around. In the third quarter, Praq threw his first passing touchdown to wide receiver Jaden Hernandez. On the 18-yard connection, Hernandez leapt in the air over his defender and secured both feet in bounds.

QB Sokayne Praq throws his first TD to WR Jaden Hernandez from 18 yards out.



The two-point conversion is good on a screen-pass to Hernandez.



“He (Praq) is only a sophomore, and to come in like that with literally no reps, he did a great job and I hope that is something that he is going to take on with him. He is only going to get more confident,” Bell said.

Five defensive red-zone stops

The Middletown run-heavy game plan worked to move the ball down the field, but the Piner defense came to play when it mattered most.

The Mustangs found themselves in the red zone five times throughout the first three quarters and didn’t capitalize a single time. In the third quarter, when the momentum seemed to be shifting, Martinez made one of the plays of the night and picked off Middletown to shut down their momentum.

Right before halftime, Middletown broke out a 65-yard jet sweep down the left sideline, but Pereira made a touchdown-saving tackle. Set up in the red zone, Middletown looked to score its first points, but a sack by Martinez sent the game to intermission.

“That is just mental toughness; we practice that all the time. That was something that was missing at Piner High School for a while, but I’m glad that it is back,” Bell said. “To be mentally tough and encounter those problems and still shut them down, I’m proud of them.”

Piner will await the news on Erickson’s knee injury before making a decision about whether he’ll play in next week’s game. Piner will play at Cloverdale at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1.